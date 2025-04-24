We all love an investment that we can enjoy while it also earns us money. It could be a classic car that appreciates in value while you are enjoying a summer’s drive along the Garden Route or a guest house that doubles as your holiday home and a rental when you’re not there. What about a yacht? Admittedly that’s a big-ticket item, but chartering is what many owners in Europe and the US do and there are a number of signs that it could be growing in Southern Africa.
I’m not even talking big superyachts, because vessels up to 25m represent the fastest growing segment of the market in SA, with chartering predicted to rise by a compound annual growth rate of 5.1% every year from now until 2030. According to Grand View Research, that could see the market valued as high as $143m, an impressive number when you consider that Saudi Arabia with its vast investment in superyacht infrastructure at Neom is likely to have a charter market value of $276m.
This increase is being driven by demand for recreational yachting in SA and across the continent, especially in light of the increase in wealthy individuals. Further interest is coming from international visitors, eager to maximise their luxury experience. Even Generation Alpha is getting in on it, the children of the wealthy looking for new ways to travel and new experiences.
SA sailing into the world of luxury yachting
Announcement of the Superyacht Hub in Cape Town is likely to attract more yacht owners
Image: Supplied
We all love an investment that we can enjoy while it also earns us money. It could be a classic car that appreciates in value while you are enjoying a summer’s drive along the Garden Route or a guest house that doubles as your holiday home and a rental when you’re not there. What about a yacht? Admittedly that’s a big-ticket item, but chartering is what many owners in Europe and the US do and there are a number of signs that it could be growing in Southern Africa.
I’m not even talking big superyachts, because vessels up to 25m represent the fastest growing segment of the market in SA, with chartering predicted to rise by a compound annual growth rate of 5.1% every year from now until 2030. According to Grand View Research, that could see the market valued as high as $143m, an impressive number when you consider that Saudi Arabia with its vast investment in superyacht infrastructure at Neom is likely to have a charter market value of $276m.
This increase is being driven by demand for recreational yachting in SA and across the continent, especially in light of the increase in wealthy individuals. Further interest is coming from international visitors, eager to maximise their luxury experience. Even Generation Alpha is getting in on it, the children of the wealthy looking for new ways to travel and new experiences.
Cape Town aims to get its name on the superyacht map
Typically, many might have looked at popular charter spots such as the Seychelles or Mauritius, but SA is evolving as a destination for yachts. In 2024 marinas reported a 10% increase in visiting boats, including the glamorous superyachts that grabbed attention. Investment in marina and harbour facilities is making the South African coast more inviting and the announcement of the Superyacht Hub in Cape Town is likely to attract even more yacht owners.
There’s a wider market at play here too, because the Middle East and Africa are fast becoming popular destinations for yachting, with the UAE leading the way. The decline in piracy issues in the Indian Ocean makes it easier for luxury yachts to cruise the eastern coast of Africa, starting or ending their journeys in SA, and there are plenty of islands and cultural towns to visit along the way.
Image: Supplied
It all points to a future where we could see more yachts off our popular coastal spots and there are lots of options for new and pre-owned in the up to 25m sector. Naturally, if we’re going to promote local then you could buy local and SA is a world leader in luxury catamarans. Kinetic Catamarans, Two Oceans, Knysna Yacht Company and Xquisite Yachts are all renowned worldwide for their design and quality. You could combine sailing with electric propulsion with one of the latest vessels from Hop Yacht or why not go even more tech with a foil assisted twin-hull from Hysucraft.
Image: Supplied
Alternatively look further afield and the choices grow even more with such names as Gulf Craft, Princess and Sunseeker. Gulf Craft is based in the UAE and has a number of brands in its stable including Majesty which we had a closer look at in Monaco last year. Its Majesty 60 is a fantastic option for those seeking the superyacht experience without the size or price tag, as are Gulf Crafts’ Nomad range.
Princess is of course a well-known name around the world and the British yacht builder has a number of options to choose from. One of our favourites is the S80, a sport bridge yacht with real presence, lots of deck space for entertaining and a sumptuous interior with accommodation for eight guests.
Image: Supplied
Sunseeker has been a popular yacht name in Southern Africa and across the globe for years and across its range it has something for everyone. Its most recent models include the Predator 55 and Ocean 156, but it has also updated its Manhattan 68, one of its most popular luxury yachts. Measuring just more than 21m, it has a brand new flybridge layout, perfect for enjoying the open-air. The interior offers all the refinement of much larger yachts and it has up to four berths, including a spacious owner’s cabin accessed by its own private staircase.
Admittedly most of these are going to cost more than the average classic car, in some cases more than many houses, but a luxury yacht opens up a world of possibilities — to explore, to create memories and stories. It also opens up the world, with the chance for you to travel anywhere with family and friends, or even have the yacht sailed or transported to your next holiday destination. The option of chartering your yacht out for private or corporate use, further adds to the attraction. So as the world’s wealthy seek out new experiences in Southern Africa, maybe now is the time to consider investing in the yachting life.
You might also like....
Timeless elegance meets modern luxury in the compact Vicem 65 Classic
Something majestic is emerging from Dubai
Monaco shows yachting industry charting sustainable course