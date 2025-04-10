Ferrari’s 12Cilindri has been named the winner of the 2025 Car Design Award in the Production Cars category.
The award was announced during a ceremony at the ADI Design Museum in Milan, held as part of Milan Design Week. Ferrari chief design officer Flavio Manzoni accepted the honour on behalf of the company.
Established in 1984, the award recognises models and projects that significantly influence the evolution of automotive design. Winners are selected by a jury of experts representing some of the world’s best international automotive publications.
This marks the fifth time a Ferrari has taken top honours in the Production Cars category. Previous winners include the Testarossa (1985), Roma (2020), 296 GTB (2022) and Purosangue (2023). Ferrari’s design team also earned recognition in 2023 for Brand Design Language.
The jury praised the 12Cilindri for blending design cues from classic Ferrari V12 models with modern aerodynamic requirements, calling it an “out of the box icon”.
