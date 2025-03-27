The beach club is split over two levels, seamlessly flowing into the interior where Paszkowski collaborated with Margherita Casprini on the interior design. Not surprisingly, the spaces feature modern materials and design features, with lots of white and grey tones to match the exterior and highlight the landscape outside.
If you are looking for something slightly smaller, then how about the Invictus ST550. Due to make its debut later this year, Invictus’ new flagship measures 16.87m but is not short on interior space, even featuring a garage that can accommodate a 2.8m jet tender.
There’s a main salon complete with a U-shaped sofa, master and VIP cabins and a second living area which can be converted into a third bedroom. It has a large master bathroom, a second bathroom and two kitchens. For those seeking a luxury yacht to cruise off the Cape then the ST550 probably ticks most of the boxes.
Yachting season gets under way with Florida debuts
Image: Supplied
Spring has arrived in the northern hemisphere and that means it’s time to clean the decks and get ready for the summer season. It also means the start of the annual yacht show calendar and time for designers and boat builders to reveal their new designs.
While there have already been a few boat shows, the big one has just taken place in the US. Palm Beach International Boat Show in Florida featured hundreds of vessels big and small, with the industry gathering for the first time in 2025.
As well as existing yachts, the event saw a number of new yachts revealed. Benetti showcased the designs for its 85m Project Life with exterior design by Espen Øino and stunning interiors by Francois Zuretti.
Monaco shows yachting industry charting sustainable course
Benetti describes it as its most cutting-edge vessel yet, carefully curated to provide unforgettable experiences. Marketing blurb of course, but it is impressive with its deck-length windows that provide plenty of interior light and its expansive beach club area.
It’s a huge space with a beach platform and indoor beach club. There are two 14m fold-down side doors and a glass-bottomed swimming pool. The interior is all about natural light and colours and creating spaces for social interaction.
“The primary concept behind Project Life was to put forward life itself and life close to the water,” says Espen Øino. “It’s a boat that has been designed for life, an active life, a cool life, a relaxed life.”
Personally, it’s not so much a life but a dream, which probably goes for most of us, but ambition is always a good thing.
If your ambition is to have something that looks truly contemporary, then Tankoa has revealed its new S520 in a very striking shade of gunmetal grey. It has a villainous look about it, as though James Bond’s arch-nemesis might be on board. In a word, it looks cool.
The S520 is 52m long and its exterior was designed by Francesco Paszkowski Design. It boasts a really sporty look with tension throughout its decks, culminating in a large sundeck with infinity pool.
Alternatively, you could opt for something that has been built closer to home. Cape Town yacht builder Southern Wind has revealed more details of its new SW123 sailing superyacht. It is being built for the charter market where it will be suitable for long-distance cruising in luxury. Environmental efficiency will be a key element, with the sails being combined with a serial hybrid propulsion system.
The exterior is dominated by the sails and outdoor entertaining areas, but they hide a luxurious interior, complete with a vast Owner’s Suite. There’s a VIP suite, multiple guest suites and three en suite crew cabins. A full-beam main saloon has the best in modern comforts and there’s a dining table for up to ten.
Image: Supplied
SW123 is now under construction and will be a great sight when it takes to the water at the V&A Waterfront for the first time.
It is all shaping up to be an exciting year for the yachting industry, one where we will see yet more innovations in design, materials and sustainability.
Whether it’s superyachts, sailing yachts or something for the occasional trip out of the marina, 2025 looks like it will be a good year to be on the water.
