It is that time of the year when new motorcycles are hitting dealerships around the world. Frankly, it can be a mission to keep up with all the new models, especially when one wants to test ride each one. There just isn’t enough time in the year to try out each motorcycle that piques my interest. I have ridden earlier editions of the BMW K1600 and the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 and the 2025 models are high up on my list of motorcycles to experience before the year is out.
BMW K1600 GTL
While BMW Motorrad has not changed a great deal on the K1600 range, especially from an engineering perspective, the 2025 versions of the BMW K1600 GT and GTL still look very appealing, especially if you are looking for the perfect touring motorcycle.
Its 1,649ccm oil/water-cooled, six-cylinder, four-stroke, in-line engine with four valves per cylinder engine puts out 118kW power and torque of 180Nm. Standard equipment is a veritable wish list of features including the following: a 10.25-inch colour-TFT display; charging storage for mobile phones (USB-C); fully LED headlight with light icon and adaptive cornering light; dynamic traction control (DTC); three riding modes (Rain, Road and Dynamic); hill start control (HSC Pro); reversing assistance; heating grips, seat heating and audio system 2.0.
Excitement mounts for Indian Motorcycles’ 2025 models
There are four colour variants, namely:
Individualisation is at the heart of most BMW motorcycles but BMW has created two variations to make it easier, if you aren’t looking to go through the whole process, there is the Long Distance Runner and the Exclusive. The Long Distance Runner has:
The Exclusive is the same as above except the chrome-plated topcase cover trim. Other optional equipment and accessories include an armrest for the passenger, liner for topcase and side case, tank bag, sport silencer, low windscreen, and Option 719 seat and classic forged wheels.
2025 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 ST
Harley launched their first adventure motorcycle with the 2021 Pan America 1250. Last year, I got the chance to take it out onto the gravel roads between Harties and Magalies, thoroughly enjoying the experience. Design-wise, while it retained an element of that traditional Harley aggression, it was also a departure from the Harley aesthetic. In an interesting twist, Harley-Davidson has launched the Pan America 1250 ST which built on the design and engineering of the original Pan America ... but for the road.
The 1250 ST is also powered by the Revolution Max 1250 engine but is lighter than the adventure Pan America with a lowered suspension, 17-inch Michelin Scorcher “Sport” tyres front and back and an up — down quick shifter to improve handling and performance on the road.
It has an adaptive LED headlight, LED tail, stop and signal lights, a 6.8-inch TFT display, USB-C charging, street-style front fender, low profile smoked windscreen and a wealth of rider safety features like Vehicle Hold Control (VHC) (to stop motorcycle from rolling, Wheel Lift mitigation, Cornering Enhanced Anti-Lock Brake System (C-ABS), and Traction Control.
