In recent years, luxury has come to be defined by different things. There’s the luxury of time, something we learnt to appreciate during the Covid-19 pandemic. Luxury in materials has come to the forefront due to sustainability, but luxury in design means different things to different people.
For some, luxury can be found in the complex design of a Tourbillion timepiece or the intricate embroidery of a bespoke piece of clothing. When it comes to automotive though, it seems complexity is making way for simplicity and minimalism.
Two contrasting examples are the overly fussy design of Audi models during the era of its head of design, Marc Lichte. Multiple appendages adorned the face of everything from family hatchbacks to luxury SUVs. For some, myself included, it was becoming too much, but the reveal this week of the new Audi A6 Avant shows that the marque’s new design boss, Massimo Frascella, has reined things in a bit.
The luxury of simplicity in cars
The concept of luxury motoring is changing and complexity is seemingly making way for simplicity and minimalism
Image: Supplied
Lamborghini Temerario promises speed, sophistication and luxury
Station wagons always tend to have more of an elegance and executive look about them and Audi has always been a leader in the design and practicality of estates. Admittedly they are slightly out of favour these days as the SUV continues to conquer all, but they are expected to make a return, something many will be happy to see.
Perhaps Frascella took some inspiration from his previous company, Jaguar Land Rover. He and JLR design chief, Gerry McGovern, were strong advocates of the reductionist design philosophy, avoiding superfluous design features. It’s very apparent on the latest generation of Ranger Rover and we see the next generation of minimalism in the controversial Jaguar Type 00 Vision concept.
Image: Supplied
Volvo is another company that has always tried to emphasise simplicity in design. This week it revealed its flagship ES90, a model that it expects some to see as a raised sedan, others a fastback and some a coupe-like SUV. What it is most though, is an example of how luxury can be discreet, elegant and minimalist. Key lines flow from front to back, the facade lacking any of the unnecessary styling and design of some rivals and while the rear appears to have a few awkward elements, it seems elegant and cohesive.
Image: Supplied
The Volvo is, of course, Scandinavian and we expect to find luxury in minimalist design from the region. At the same time, Volvo is owned by Chinese auto giant Geely, and while it’s easy to criticise many of the Chinese marques for styling that often looks similar, we are also seeing a trend towards simplicity. No surprise then that another of Geely’s brands, Lotus, has kept things simple in the styling of its Emeya four-door EV.
In the realm of electric vehicles, that minimalism is being forced not just by styling, but by the quest for efficient aerodynamics. Consumers want the maximum driving range between charges and to achieve that, you need a shape that can cut through the air as efficiently as possible. Even the very imposing Rolls-Royce Spectre has the lowest drag co-efficient of any model from the marque’s history.
Image: Supplied
The same is true of the Porsche Taycan. It’s designed to look sporty, but behind the styling is that push for aerodynamic efficiency. In the case of Porsche, it is easy to see it as an evolution of styling that has carried through from the iconic 911 even into the modern Panamera too.
It’s not all about exterior styling either. The desire for more natural materials and even a more homely feel has translated into a return to more minimalism in interior design. Touchscreens have made that easier as more controls are placed into a tablet-like screen, but even these have gone too far in the eyes of many designers. The Mercedes-Benz hyper-screen is seen by many as the turning point and today we are seeing a focus on the discreet integration of technology in interiors that are more elegant and luxurious.
Image: Supplied
One segment that doesn’t seem to have got the minimalist memo though is hypercars. Think of the beautifully sculpted Jaguar XJ220 or even the more modern Bugatti Chiron and then contrast that with the haphazard design of the Ferrari F80 or the extreme appendages of the McLaren W1. However, hypercars are meant to be extrovert in their performance and their design. They proudly display their engineering accomplishments like a peacock and why not? It is the engineering that gives them the face-shifting performance that grabs the attention.
Whether you prefer extrovert design or minimalist styling, the concept of luxury motoring is changing. Driven by technology, electrification and sustainability, luxury models are, on the one hand, setting trends and, on the other, responding to changing tastes. It’s an exciting time and one in which we have more choice than ever to choose an automobile that fits perfectly with our own concept of what defines luxury.
