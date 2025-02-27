Pininfarina is a famous name in the luxury market, renowned for creating some of the most beautiful Ferrari sports cars of all time. The Italian design studio has an even broader portfolio, though, including creating elegant yachts. Its latest offering, in collaboration with Fulvio De Simoni Yacht Design, is the Austin Parker CAT56.
With a name like that, you might think it’s all ye olde English tweed, but the CAT56 is a modern, stylish catamaran that combines the sportiness of the breed with the luxuriousness of a superyacht. At 17m long and 7m wide, it’s too small to meet the definition of a superyacht in terms of dimensions, but it certainly seems to fit the bill in many other respects.
The exquisitely crafted salon features sumptuous upholstery using natural and sustainable materials. There’s an open-plan galley and the on-board accommodation includes an owner’s suite that spans the full width of the vessel across the forward area. There are also two guest suites, a crew cabin, and lots of space for entertaining. This includes the flybridge with a spacious sunbathing area and a wet bar, as well as lots of freestanding furniture.
The sea farer’s fantasy
Luxury and functionality converge in an elegant catamaran
Image: Supplied
Pininfarina is a famous name in the luxury market, renowned for creating some of the most beautiful Ferrari sports cars of all time. The Italian design studio has an even broader portfolio, though, including creating elegant yachts. Its latest offering, in collaboration with Fulvio De Simoni Yacht Design, is the Austin Parker CAT56.
With a name like that, you might think it’s all ye olde English tweed, but the CAT56 is a modern, stylish catamaran that combines the sportiness of the breed with the luxuriousness of a superyacht. At 17m long and 7m wide, it’s too small to meet the definition of a superyacht in terms of dimensions, but it certainly seems to fit the bill in many other respects.
The exquisitely crafted salon features sumptuous upholstery using natural and sustainable materials. There’s an open-plan galley and the on-board accommodation includes an owner’s suite that spans the full width of the vessel across the forward area. There are also two guest suites, a crew cabin, and lots of space for entertaining. This includes the flybridge with a spacious sunbathing area and a wet bar, as well as lots of freestanding furniture.
Image: Supplied
Whether you are enjoying a lazy day on the water or partying on deck with guests, the layout maximises the space available to ensure everyone on board is comfortable. It’s all very light, too, with expansive areas of glass that provide great views of the yacht’s surroundings, whether at sea, moored alongside a glitzy pier, or anchored off some spectacular coast.
Catamarans have come a long way in recent years and are growing in popularity. Their design ensures lots of interior space while the twin-hull configuration translates into greater stability on the water. The CAT56 has the added benefit of being fairly compact compared to some rivals, which means it can easily navigate most marinas — perfect for novices who want to enjoy all that luxury yachting has to offer. Pricing is on application but expect it to be a few million US dollars before you start adding all the extras to make it feel your own, with perhaps even a bit of tweed here and there.
You might also like....
Something majestic is emerging from Dubai
Monaco shows yachting industry charting sustainable course
Maserati takes its electric sophistication to the water
From the February edition of Wanted, 2025