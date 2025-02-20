The car has six wheels, giving it easy manoeuvrability and some decent off-road grip. Imagine going on a trip to the Kruger, parking, and taking a quick flight over the park. Or how about parking next to a beach and enjoying a sunset trip over the ocean? It’s the ultimate adventure vehicle with the possibilities limited only by your imagination. It’s easy to imagine the benefits in daily life, too. We’ve all been stuck in a major traffic jam on the highway. Pull in at the next service station and in just five minutes you can be ready to fly the rest of the way, picking up the car on the way back.
At 5.5m long, 2m wide, and 2m high, the Land Aircraft Carrier is the same size as a large SUV, meaning it will fit not only in most car-park spaces but also in your garage. Its plug-in hybrid system gives it a driving range of up to 1 000km and can be used to recharge the eVTOL as it drives. Xpeng claims that a full charge will enable the electric craft to operate up to six flights, although that depends on the distance, of course.
It is a cool solution and one that looks more practical than many that have gone before it. In addition, at an expected US$280 000 when it goes into production in 2026, it’s significantly cheaper than buying a helicopter
Almost as good as a jetpack
Flying cars are just down the road, thanks to the Xpeng AeroHT
Image: Supplied
How often do you feel as though your sense of adventure is constrained by the limitations of travel, on land or in the air? Maybe you are fortunate enough to have your own helicopter or private jet, but the future of luxury travel could be combining road and air vehicles for the ultimate sense of freedom.
The concept of the flying car has been around for almost as long as the car itself, but most attempts have been compromised in some way.
The past few years have seen renewed interest as technology has advanced, and one iteration that has grabbed my attention is the Land Aircraft Carrier. The name is a bit misleading, as it sounds like a massive military vessel, but the Xpeng AeroHT is exactly what it says on the box — a car that contains an Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) flying craft. The car can accommodate up to five people along with the eVTOL, which has space for two and simply slides out of the boot at the push of a button.
Image: Supplied
From the February edition of Wanted, 2025