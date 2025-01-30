MG is back in SA and has a new flagship roadster, the battery-electric Cyberster
MG is back in SA and has a new flagship roadster, the battery-electric Cyberster
Image: MG Motor UK

MG celebrated its centenary in 2024 and it has certainly come a long way since the humble days of Morris Garages. Today it is owned by the Chinese automotive giant, SAIC and it is enjoying huge success around the world, especially when it comes to electric vehicles.

The brand left SA eight years ago, but now it’s back and its latest range includes a couple of petrol-powered SUVs, although sadly not the fantastic electric MG4. Instead, electric excitement comes in the form of the flagship battery-electric roadster, the oddly named Cyberster. The inspiration for the name comes from the gaming world and MG’s two-seater roadster is a surprisingly good plaything.

Like a number of famous sporty cars, the Cyberster was not officially planned. Just as the original Volkswagen Golf GTi was created outside office hours as a bit of fun, the Cyberster started life as a skunkworks project among the design team at the SAIC design centre in the UK. Executives loved it so much they decided to build it and so the roadster concept appeared, eventually becoming the Cyberster.

Audi A4 emerges from makeover as sparkling A5

In its quest for electrification, the marque has evolved the popular A4 to become the A5. Mark Smyth travelled to the French Riviera to find out more
Cars, boats & planes
2 months ago

The design has all the hallmarks of a good sports convertible. MG says it has links back to the classic MGB but it’s hard to see any. Instead, the Cyberster has a shark-like nose that showcases the slippery aerodynamics that run the full length of the car to help it achieve the claimed 443km driving range.

It looks cool, but cooler still are the electrically operated scissor doors that rise upwards like a Lamborghini. The button to open them is a bit of a blemish on the design, looking more like a bolt-on box as though someone was so excited about creating scissor doors and forgot they needed a way to actually open them. Press the button though and all is forgiven as you enjoy the theatre of them opening.

Still difficult to know if it’s cool or cheesy, but the rear lights have hints of Union Jack in their design and arrows that point in the appropriate direction when you’re indicating. Then there’s the soft-top, which opens and closes effortlessly and has all that classic rag-top appeal of a proper roadster.

The interior is really well designed with a focus on the driver and materi-als that feel of good quality
The interior is really well designed with a focus on the driver and materi-als that feel of good quality
Image: MG Motor UK

The interior is equally as cool, with three screens neatly integrated into a curved panel that forms part of a driver-focused cockpit. The dash curves around you with a central console that flows down from the top to also form a grab handle for the passenger. The controls are all easy to use, including those for the driving modes and the Super Sport boost button on the steering wheel. It all feels nicely throughout to give it that true sports car look and feel while you drive. It’s also comfortable, with reasonable wind noise when the roof is down and sense of quiet calm at moderate speeds.

When you choose not to be so calm, there’s plenty of fun to be had. While there is a 250kW single-motor version available in overseas markets, SA is only getting the dual-motor with its 375kW, 725Nm of torque and a 0-100km/h time of just 3.2 seconds. That’s not unusual for an EV, but it’s worth noting that it is a whopping 1.3 seconds quicker than a Porsche 718 Boxster GTS. The Boxster sounds better of course, but on my drive around the Highlands of Scotland, I quickly forgot about the lack of noise from the electric motor. That’s because I was having too much fun.

Designers have nicely combined classic roadster characteristics with modern styling
Designers have nicely combined classic roadster characteristics with modern styling
Image: MG Motor UK

Dynamically, the Cyberster is excellent, providing superb grip in every corner, a great centre of gravity that you can actually feel working to your advantage and a driving position that gives you great control of the car. You do to have watch that surge of electric power on slippery roads, but even then, the MG engineers have done a great job of providing just enough assistance to help when you really need it. The rest of the time, the electronics let you get on with it. That’s especially true when you play with the various driving modes, which include Comfort, Sport, Custom and Track, the latter proving very rewarding for those who relish an enthusiastic drive.

At 249l, the boot space isn’t great, although MG says you can get a golf bag in there. Then there’s the price. R1,399,900 is going to be a hard pill to swallow for those who see MG as a competitively priced Chinese brand. It’s more expensive than a BMW Z4 M340i in standard trim but there’s no doubt it will be significantly cheaper than the new electric Porsche Boxster when that comes along.

The drama of the scissor doors, rapid electric acceleration, superb dynamics and the likely rarity on SA roads, all make the Cyberster a very worthy flagship. Look past the lack of a soundtrack and it ticks all the characteristics of being a great roadster. If you measure value in smiles per mile, then the MG Cyberster is a winner.

You might also like....

Plugging into luxury, long-distance exploring

Plug-in hybrid cars are often billed as the long distance electrified solution. To put this to the test, Mark Smyth went for a drive across northern ...
Cars, boats & planes
3 months ago

Classics reimagined for the discerning enthusiast

The restomod scene is big business, breathing new life into famous classic cars that you can drive every day
Cars, boats & planes
5 months ago

McLaren re-engages with Artura Spider

If you are thinking it is simply a drop-top version of the coupé, read on, because there’s much more to it than meets the eye
Cars, boats & planes
7 months ago
© Wanted 2025 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X