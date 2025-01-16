Voge Motorcycles
Chinese motorcycles are entering the market
We could see their manufacturers establish a true presence on our roads
Image: Supplied
Driving on SA roads, one cannot help but notice the proliferation of Chinese-made cars. From Haval and GWM to Chery (and its sub brands Jaecoo and Omoda) and BAIC, these vehicles are good quality, competitively priced and provide advanced features. And it isn’t just in SA.
According to a report by management consulting firm AlixPartners, Chinese carmakers are expected to “achieve 33% of the global automotive market share by 2030”.
And while they haven’t had a splash similar to cars, Chinese motorcycle manufacturers are also creeping into the market, especially in the entry-level and mid-capacity segments of the market.
Excitement mounts for Indian Motorcycles’ 2025 models
Voge Motorcycles
Voge was launched in 2018 at the 15th Chongqing International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition (CIMA) and later at the Milan International Motorcycle, Cycling and Scooter Expo (EICMA) VOGE in 2022.
It is positioned as Loncin Motor Co’s high-end motorcycle brand. Loncin, in addition to manufacturing motorcycles under its brand name, has been manufacturing engine components, motorcycle parts and complete engines for BMW Motorrad since 2007, including the BMW F 800 and F 900 engines. And they have looked to apply the technical, design and manufacturing experience they have gained in manufacturing engines and motorcycles to the global market with Voge.
They have over the years been creating models in various motorcycle categories, including Sport, Naked, Dual Sport and Cruiser. Their flagship adventure motorcycle is the DS900X with a 4-stroke liquid-cooled twin cylinder 895cc engine that puts out max power of 70kW and has a top speed of 210km/h. The tank has 17 litres capacity, the brakes are from Brembo, the grips are heated and the TFT colour display is 7” with Bluetooth connectivity.
Keyless, heated grips
I do like the look of the new RR660S sports bike, launched in China a few months ago, hoping to spread globally in months to come. It has a 663cc engine that produces 74 kW power and 64 Nm maximum torque. It also has a stated top speed of 235 km/h, features such as ABS and traction control, a colour TFT and a way to adjust the sound of the exhaust.
In SA, Voge is distributed by SA Motorcycles. My hope is that, as demand grows there will be a wider range of models available.
Image: Supplied
CFMoto
Established in Hangzhou, China, Zhejiang CFMoto Power Co has been manufacturing motorcycles and ATVs, and related parts, since 1989, and has built a strong global network of distributors, including Powersports in SA.
Their motorcycles are beautifully designed and have a sporty look from their lightweight 300NK with its 292cc engine to the bigger 800MT Explore Edition which is an upgrade from the original 800MT. The Explore Edition is powered by a 799cc engine that pumps out 79kW power and 77Nm torque. It has everything that you would want from a motorcycle, including four ride modes (Sport, Rain, Off-road and All Terrain), an 8” touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay, cornering ABS, and cruise control.
The CFMoto 800NK, which also has a 799cc engine, received a Red Dot Award: Product Design 2024 and the 700CL-X Sport. With its 693cc, it is also pleasing to the eye with what CFMoto calls ‘its café-racer aesthetic style’.
Image: Supplied
Zontes
Owned by Guangdong Tayo Motorcycle Technology Co. established in 2003, Zontes is another motorcycle manufacturer building its presence in the SA market and globally, especially in the small to mid-capacity segments.
While most of their offering, like the ZT310 range, have an engine displacement of 312cc, their motorcycles come with features such as riding modes, LED lighting and digital displays. Early in 2024, Zontes also unveiled prototypes of the ZT-703F adventure motorcycle and the ZT-703RR sports bike, with a 699cc liquid-cooled triple engine.
In 2025, I am definitely going to make it my mission to experience these motorcycles on SA’s highways and byways. If the growth of Chinese automotive manufacturers is anything to go by, we could see Chinese motorcycle manufacturers establish a true presence on our roads.
Image: Supplied
