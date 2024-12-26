It has been a great year for luxury yachts. We’ve seen everything from 30m vessels from Princess and Gulf Yachts, to the extreme opulence and grandeur of Lurssen’s Kismet. However, some of the yachts that are most endearing are those that have a more traditional look and feel to them, that display impressive use of space while still delivering all the luxury you need.
One of these is the American yacht company, Vicem. Its shipyard is actually in Turkey, and it has been building vessels since 1991. The company’s ethos is to combine timeless elegance with contemporary performance and its latest model, the 65 Classic definitely showcases this.
It’s only 21m long, and has something of a river cruiser look to it, but yet it’s a fully ocean-ready vessel with twin MAN engines and a seaworthy hull. Look at the exterior and you’ll be forgiven for thinking it doesn’t have that much space, but that’s the beauty of traditional design because within its characterful looks is a saloon, master suite, VIP suite and twin-bedroom. It even has a tender garage and crew cabin.
Image: Supplied
Monaco rolls out the red carpet for the most glamorous yachts
“The new Vicem 65 Classic is another incredible yacht in our line-up, combining the skills we have developed over three decades of building world-class yachts with up-to-date materials and finishes both for the hull and for the interiors,” said Noelle Semmes, Vicem Yachts’ director of sales. “What’s more, owners can customise their Vicem 65 Classic to their own exacting needs and tastes – it’s something that we don’t just do as an exception but as standard, and it’s extremely rare at this size point. For instance, clients can choose features like an atrium galley, a galley up, or even aft and open to the cockpit. Cabin configurations can include full-beam masters, twin masters, or bunk rooms with hidden pullmans. It means a Vicem truly is a masterpiece, and each masterpiece 65 Classic is truly unique.”
The vast glazing provides plenty of light inside, where there’s an impressive saloon area with an L-shaped sofa that can also be converted into a double bed. The position of the helm allows for social interaction while on the move. That’s also the case with the transverse galley opposite. Even the galley is impressively equipped; it has an ice-maker, wine cooler and dishwasher. After all, who wants to be doing the dishes while enjoying a luxury holiday.
Image: Supplied
Go downstairs to the accommodation deck and you’ll find a VIP cabin with a double bed and ensuite bathroom. The twin beds in the guest room can be converted into a double and a Pullman-style bunk, but the highlight is the master cabin which spans the full 5.5m beam of the yacht. Naturally, it has a large bed, but there’s also an ensuite bathroom with shower and double sinks, extensive storage space and vanity unit that can also be used as a desk. Interior designers who work on homes have nothing on the skills of yacht interior architects.
It’s not all about the inside space either, because no yacht would be complete without an exterior entertainment area. The 65 Classic has a good size rear deck with another L-shaped couch, a table that can be converted for dining or as a bar table and there’s also a sink, fridge and grille unit to make the most of those summer nights. During the day, guests can make full use of the sun pads and lounge on the foredeck while sipping on champagne or pull some toys out of the tender garage and take to the water.
Image: Supplied
As with any luxury yacht, there are thousands of options to make your vessel truly bespoke, from upholstery finishes to the materials used for the cupboards and galley. Perhaps a family crest on the cushions, or a tailored entertainment system to get the party started while at anchor in a quiet bay.
This does make putting a price on a Vicem 65 Classic tricky, but if you are guessing about $2.5m then you probably aren’t far off. Considering just how much space and luxury you’re getting, compared to many other luxury yachts, that’s quite an impressive price. It might not have a helipad or space to keep your supercar, but seriously, do you really need much more than a sundeck, a space to rest your head and a fridge to keep your drinks cold. That’s living the yachting life.
