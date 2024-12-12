Thule Motion 3
Image: Supplied

Go holiday travelling in style with the Motion 3, the latest addition to the rooftop cargo carrier range of premium Swedish vehicle accessories manufacturer Thule.

It offers a sleek and stylish solution accentuated by the Black or Titan glossy finish, and an intuitive locking mechanism and dual side opening that can be operated with one hand. The Motion 3 is available in a wide variety of sizes including new low-profile options.

Thule’s lockable rooftop cargo carriers’ range in size from 360 to 610 litres and are backed by a five-year warranty. This retails at R28,999.00 on thulestore.co.za

 

Porsche cooler bag
Image: Supplied

Bring some style to the beach with a cooler bag in iconic Martini Racing livery. Featuring the design of the Porsche 911 SC Safari from 1978, the insulated 16l bag keeps snacks and drinks fresh on a road trip, or while you enjoy the sun and sea. Price $169.95 at suncoastparts.com

Peak Design Motorcycle Stem Mount + Phone Case
Image: Supplied

The Stem Mount is perfect for sport and street motorcycles. It has an adjustable arm for ideal positioning and vibration isolator to protect your phone from damage. The phone case (sold separately) is available for specific iPhones and Samsung phones. Price €114.99 at peakdesign.com.

