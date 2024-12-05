MINI Cooper three-door
Driven in SA: BMW’s new 2025 models
We drive the new X3, 1 Series and MINI Cooper ahead of their market launches in the new year
Image: Supplied
BMW SA has given a taste of its latest range of products: the new 1 Series, the X3 and the new MINI Cooper hatch. We’ve had first drives of the new batch at a preview in Johannesburg this week.
BMW X3
This is an important model for the brand in this market. The company builds the car at its Rosslyn, Pretoria assembly plant for world markets.
Three models of the SUV are on sale in SA, comprising the X3 20d xDrive (R1,250,000) powered by a 2.0l diesel four-cylinder producing 145kW and 400Nm. The 0-100km/h sprint takes 7.7 seconds with a 217km/h top speed.
The X3 30e (R1,260,000) is the plug-in-hybrid of a 2.0l petrol four-cylinder mated to a lithium-ion battery. Total system output is 220kW and 450Nm, with the 0-100km/h sprint in 6.2 seconds and a 215km/h top end. The model is rated with a 1.1l/100km consumption average and 90km pure electric range.
The range-topping X3 M50 xDrive (R1,530,000) is powered by a 280kW and 540Nm petrol six-cylinder linked to a 48V mild-hybrid system. Performance potential is 4.5 seconds from 0-100km/h and a 250km/h top speed. The urban fuel consumption rating is 8.3l/100km.
Image: Supplied
The Drive
My short drive was in the X3 20d that revealed a premium SUV feel with improvements in the touch points, and better noise management for the enlarged cabin. The interior redesign has interesting upgrades including a curved display screen, a dashboard covered in woolly, ornamental type of materials, and rehashing of digital menus.
All new BMW X3 models come with an eight-speed auto transmission and all-wheel drive. Better driving comfort are hallmarks provided through lower body weight, increased rigidity and a wider rear track. These and modifications to the kinematic and elastokinematic properties enhance cornering stability.
The entry-level diesel engine has perky enough power delivery and should be viewed as for its balance in performance and fuel parsimony of 6.5l/100km, at an approachable price. The other models should offer more explosive performance, and customers have the option of the M Sport suspension including sport steering, M Sport brakes and adaptive suspension.
Image: Supplied
MINI Cooper three-door
The new MINI Cooper range is appealing to the eye in the metal. The cleaner surfaces and redesigned hexogonal grille create something fresh yet redolent of the original car from the 60s.
The range is now available for sale, and the little hatch’s distinctive offerings of premium amenities and a go-kart drive experience are retained.
The cabin's minimalistic redesign required a few moments to explore where things are located. Keyless entry and lock are now met with a permanent switch key right next to the drive modes toggle switch and transmission button in a stack below the new colourful OLED display. The bright display supports other features, including a reversing screen, 3D visualisation and augmented view.
The Drive
Five models will be on sale, including the five-door and the full-electric MINI SE. Only the three-door Cooper C (R602,052) and Cooper S (R646,395) were on offer to drive at the preview. The former is propelled by a 1.5l three-cylinder petrol engine with 115kW and 230Nm, and which is perfectly adequate for most buyers, and the Cooper S has a hotter 150kW and 300Nm four-cylinder engine.
I spent time with the performance model, and it’s brimming with agility and felt good fun on the right roads, though I’d opt for the steering wheel gearshift paddles which weren’t equipped in the car I drove. The range that comprises the hatches and the larger Countryman will be bolstered by the new Aceman in 2025.
Image: Supplied
BMW 1 Series
The new BMW hatch has contentious styling but the new-fangled nose looks better in the metal. Three models are sale, starting from BMW 118 (R713,395); BMW 118 M Sport (R753,395) and the BMW M135 (R982,768).
The entry-level models are powered by the 115kW and 230Nm 1.5l three-cylinder engine while the juggernaut is equipped with a 2.0l turbocharged four-cylinder with 233kW and 400Nm on tap. All get seven-speed automatic transmissions but the range-topper gets all-wheel drive exclusively.
The Drive
It’s a furious little performer with engine drive modes including Sport that fills your travels with exhaust barks. It competes with the Audi S3 and Volkswagen Golf R. Inside it now has the curved screen display and the minimalist cabin design adopted by the German brand. Cruising also felt adequate for both urban and long distance drives.
This article originally appeared in Business Day.
