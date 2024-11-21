The plan had always been to go back and experience the Scout, the Bagger and the Tourer but that has been placed on hold, at least until the new year, with the introduction of the 2025 lineup, which includes the Indian 101 Scout, the Indian Super Scout, the Indian Sport Scout, the Indian Scout Bobber and the Indian Scout Classic.
For the new Scouts, Indian has worked on the engine, reduced the weight and developed three technology packages — Standard Trim, Limited Trim and Limited +Tech Trim — which are also reflected in the colours in which you can get the motorcycle. For example, the Limited +Tech Trim comes in Black Smoke w/ Graphics or Maroon Metallic w/ Graphics.
Key to upgrades from the 2024 Scout lineup is the SpeedPlus 1,250, a redesigned 1,250cc liquid-cooled V-Twin engine that promises to deliver up to 82KW of power and at least 109Nm of torque.
Indian has also developed four new models, namely the Scout Sixty lineup of two motorcycles, the 2025 Roadmaster Elite and the Indian Springfield Special Edition for international markets (which I am hoping includes SA).
Since the early 1900s, Indian Motorcycles and Harley-Davidson have had a rivalry filled with ebbs and flows but, ultimately, Harley-Davidson has generally dominated, particularly within the US market. The first review motorcycle I ever rode was the then-newly released 2016 Softail Slim S.
Indian has also had operational struggles at various stages over the last century, but in recent years it has been undergoing a bit of a revival. In SA, Yamaha Distributors acquired the distribution rights for Indian Motorcycles in 2021, creating a solid presence for the brand in the market through its dealerships in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Lynwood, Durban and Cape Town.
At the end of 2023, I had my first experience with Indian Motorcycles, spending some time on the FTR 1200 R Carbon, and I fell for its streamlined design and aggressive yet solid handling (shared in my January column). Some months later, I rode the Indian Chief Bobber Dark Horse, ending up on the outskirts of Rustenburg simply because I did not want the ride to end.
A serendipitous ride on the Triumph Trident 660 Triple Tribute Edition
Under the Scout Sixty range is the Scout Sixty Bobber and the Scout Sixty Classic, differentiated by design with the Bobber a bit more minimalistic in its aesthetic. Both have five-speed transmission and the redesigned SpeedPlus 999cc engine churning out 85hp and 87Nm of torque. Both come in a Standard Trim, which includes analogue gauge, LED lighting, a larger battery and new hand controls, a Limited trim that has cruise control and traction control on top of what is available in the Standard Trim. Ride Modes (Sport, Standard and Rain) are optional with the Standard Trim.
The Scout Sixty is targeted at a younger market and new riders and, according to Indian, offers 32 different ergonomic configurations ensuring that your Sixty is geared to your unique requirements. There are also a few accessories available, such as windscreen, handlebars, saddles and saddlebags and a bigger touchscreen display.
The 2025 Indian Roadmaster Elite, of which only 300 are being made, has an air-cooled, V-Twi Thunderstroke 116 engine, which pushes out 171Nm of torque. Other bells and whistles on the Roadmaster Elite are the three riding modes, Indian’s PowerBand Audio with Bass Boost and 12 speakers around the motorcycle, a 146mm Touchscreen, a modem with a free one-year subscription to connected services, adaptive LED headlight, and a heated/cooled seat. The windscreen is also adjustable using a switch mounted on the handlebars.
And finally, there is the Indian Springfield Special Edition, which is also powered by the air-cooled V-Twin Thunderstroke 116 engine, and comes in a two-tone colour scheme — Ivory Cream and 1904 Indian Motorcycle Red. The focus on the Springfield Special Edition is on rider and pillion comfort from the leather seat to the detachable windscreen and adjustable floorboards for both rider and passenger.
In the new year, I am definitely going to be knocking on Indian Motorcycles’ door for the chance to experience one or even all of these motorcycles.
