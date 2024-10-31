Aspire Art is an art collections platform known for its focus on 20th-century, modern and contemporary art from Africa. Earlier this year, the company launched its collectable cars division. CEO and senior art specialist Marelize van Zyl tells Wanted more about this move.
What motivated the decision to launch the collectable cars auction?
It marked an exciting expansion into a natural adjacent market for us.
With our background in art as a luxury asset, we saw a unique opportunity to offer collectors another dimension of social, cultural and investment value. This new division allows us to apply Aspire’s expertise in curation and auctioneering to an asset class that embodies both artistry and engineering, appealing to those with a deep appreciation for heritage, design, and history.
The strategic addition of collectible cars to our portfolio not only meets the growing local and international demand for high-quality, historically significant vehicles but also fills a significant gap in the SA market. Until now, SA lacked a premium auction platform that catered to serious car collectors in the same way Aspire has done for art collectors, with a trusted reputation for delivering quality and authenticity.
Collector vehicles represent a passion investment on par with fine art. Each car we bring to auction has a story — one of innovation, performance and craftsmanship — making them prized pieces of human ingenuity.
These vehicles offer a viable alternative investment that balances aesthetic and driving pleasure with financial growth.
Aspire Art launches collectable cars auction
The selection boasts a diverse range of collector cars, including highlights fresh to the market and from long-term private collections
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
What went into the selection process?
The selection process for the cars in our auction mirrored the meticulous curatorial approach we apply to fine art. Each vehicle had to meet rigorous standards, balancing rarity, historical importance, and of course captivating design.
We aimed to include cars that aren't just automobiles but pieces of automotive history — icons with stories and significant provenance. For example, the 1976 Ferrari 308 GTB Vetroresina is not only rare, with only five of these fibreglass models known to be in SA, but it also exemplifies the marque's innovation era with its distinctive lightweight design. The 1963 Jaguar E-Type 3.8 Series 1 Roadster holds an exceptional place in history, hailed by Enzo Ferrari himself as “The Most Beautiful Car Ever Made,” and is enhanced in value by its Heritage Certificate. Likewise, the 1985 Alfa Romeo 3.0 GTV6 is a coveted piece of SA racing legacy, having been previously owned by the renowned racing legend Arnold Chatz.
To ensure the highest quality, we only considered vehicles in pristine condition, verified as genuine, legal examples. The collection spans a range of automotive cultures — showcasing distinct styles and engineering traditions with categories for British, Italian, and German classics, and a nod to US muscle. This curated selection offers enthusiasts a chance to acquire not just a vehicle, but a piece of history from some of the world’s most revered automotive lineages.
Image: Supplied
How else are you incorporating your art strategies into this new division?
Earlier this year, we introduced the Aspire COLLECT interest-free payment plan for art collectors, allowing them to spread the cost of their purchases over three manageable monthly instalments with no added fees. We’re excited to extend this plan to collectible cars as well. Aspire COLLECT enables car collectors and enthusiasts to pursue their passion for exceptional vehicles with ease and confidence. More than just a payment plan, it reflects our commitment to supporting our clients on their collecting journey.
In addition to the Aspire COLLECT payment plan, Aspire is also offering an enhanced suite of services to ensure that car collectors have a seamless experience from start to finish. This includes access to our network of trusted logistics partners for secure and efficient transportation, as well as an option for immediate insurance through ITOO and expert condition reporting by our automotive specialists.
Aspire’s dedicated team is available to assist with any queries, making the process as convenient and transparent as possible for clients. By providing these added services alongside the Aspire COLLECT plan, we’re making it easier than-ever for collectors to bring home remarkable vehicles with complete confidence and peace of mind.
The Aspire Collectable Cars Auction will happen live and online on November 9 in Johannesburg at 11am. The live sale will take place at Rosso Sport Auto in Bryanston. More information can be found on aspireart.net or by emailing alexia.ferreira@aspireart.net
