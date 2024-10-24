Admittedly there can be a vast difference in budget. After all, it hardly ticks the affordable box to spend $100m on a second-hand yacht and then another $50m to refit it. However, it can be significantly cheaper than buying new, and it gives new life to an older vessel, which in essence is what sustainability is all about.
You don’t have to spend millions of dollars either. Many companies will take a small pleasure craft, fit a more efficient engine or electric power and give the interior a modern makeover that doesn’t break the bank. It’s cost-effective, sustainable and a way to get the boat or yacht you really want, making it a win-win.
Renewable fuels
If green is your theme, then there are many other options too. We got our first look at the new Maserati Tridente electric cruiser in Monaco. The perfect water companion to the latest electric Maserati GT cars, it represents a modern take on the traditional day-cruiser boat for rivers, dams and oceans.
E-fuels are another big talking point, especially as generally they don’t require any changes to existing marine engines. Falcon Tenders displayed its latest tenders to run on renewable fuels with many other yacht builders declaring that their vessels can also use e-fuels.
Monaco shows yachting industry charting sustainable course
The event featured everything from environmentally friendly materials to the circular economy
Image: Supplied
The latest superyachts grabbed most of the attention at the recent Monaco Yacht Show, but there were many other trends in the water and on the walkways.
Sustainability was top of the agenda, especially at the various conferences taking place. It’s always a strange subject to discuss when brand-new multimillion-dollar luxury yachts are being presented. However, the yachting industry and its clients know they have to embrace it. Innovation in propulsion systems and materials were hot topics and it’s not just about new yachts either.
Refits have been a big part of the yachting industry for decades. They perfectly represent the idea of the circular economy, taking an older vessel and refitting it with the latest in design and innovation. From small craft to huge superyachts, refits represent a cheaper way to get the yacht you want without paying the price of ordering a new boat.
Maserati takes its electric sophistication to the water
Image: Supplied
There’s no reason you can’t combine electric and e-fuels. Just as we saw the arrival of hybrids in cars, so the yachting industry is adopting the dual solution of combustion and electric. The benefits in a yacht extend way beyond how far a vessel can travel though. Battery storage on board means a yacht can spend time at anchor running on zero emissions electric power, commonly referred to as hotel mode. The Monaco harbour showcased many diesel-electric hybrid yachts with more coming to market since, including the latest Numarine 30XP with its unique design and Scandinavian-inspired interior décor.
Take things a big step further and you get vessels such as the 49.9m Sanlorenzo Almax, a big talking point at Monaco. Look beyond its huge MAN diesel engines and 55,000l fuel tank and things get very interesting. That’s because it uses a fuel cell system co-developed with Siemens Energy that converts green bioethanol into hydrogen and then into electricity. The yacht builder claims that Almax can spend 90% of its time operating with zero emissions, because yachts are generally at anchor more than actually sailing.
Image: Supplied
There’s still the old-school solution though: wind power. Admittedly, many luxury sailing yachts still have a diesel engine to deal with times when the wind isn’t in the skipper’s favour, but technology is playing its part here too. Combining sails with electric propulsion is one area, as are fixed structure sails which harness the wind to produce power.
The focus might always be on the luxury and opulence of it all, but behind the scenes the yachting industry is working on a wide range of solutions to adapt to a more sustainable world. It has a long way to go, but whether it’s recycled materials for a yacht refit, a small electric motor in a day cruiser or fuel cells in a superyacht, at least it’s doing something.
That’s certainly what I was thinking as I climbed on board an aircraft to fly home, wondering when the airline industry will start implementing solutions to clean up its act.
