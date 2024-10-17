If you prefer a cruiser, Harley-Davidson put out a limited edition CVO Road Glide Anniversary model in 2023 to celebrate 120 years of producing motorcycles. It is a custom bagger with a ‘Anniversary Black and Heirloom Red’ colour scheme, Alcantra panels with red and gold accents, an embroidered CVO logo, and HD’s flying eagle as a glass-filled Art Deco “stamp” on either side of the fuel tank. It has a Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin engine that produces 125 ft-lb torque and 76 kW horsepower, full colour TFT with Boom! Box GTS infotainment system, four speakers, and a range of rider safety features including traction control, tyre pressure monitoring, electronic linked braking, and anti-lock brake system (ABS).
From Ducati, there is the 2002 Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary to celebrate the legendary rider Troy Bayliss’s first championship in 2001. It is a numbered series and the colour scheme was inspired by the motorcycle that Bayliss rode. The Panigale V2 has a 955cc engine, with 114kW power and 104 Nm.
And from Yamaha, to celebrate 60 years of involvement in Grand Prix racing, there’s the R1 World GP 60th Anniversary, with a 998cc engine, maximum power of 147.1kw and maximum torque of 113.3Nm, and the R7 World GP 60th Anniversary, with its 689cc engine, maximum power of 54kW and 67Nm torque, both released in 2022. They both have “anniversary white” bodies with red graphics and a yellow front strip, golden wheels and a special 60th anniversary emblem.
There have been so many iconic motorcycles over the years and each manufacturer does justice to these through their anniversary motorcycles many of which are true collectors’ items.
2024's iconic anniversary motorcycle models
Over the years, manufacturers do justice to their motorcycles through their anniversary models, many of which are true collectors' items
According to my Instagram feed and my email inbox, in early November 2018, I had the opportunity to spend some time with the Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade 25th Anniversary, introduced in 2017. All black with red accents and Honda 25th Anniversary on the tank, I still remember the thrill of flicking it left and right on Hennops curves towards Harties. Part of the hype was that it was the first Honda to have semi-active Öhlins Electronic Control (S-EC) suspension front and rear, a lithium-ion battery and a Quickshifter (Downshift Assist), among other features.
The Fireblade popping up in memories on social media got me thinking about anniversary motorcycles and how manufacturers can use these moments to draw attention back to their motorcycles.
After the 25th anniversary Fireblade, Honda did a major revamp of the CBR1000RR in 2020 so, when the 30th anniversary rolled around, they only tweaked the motorcycle here and there. Most striking was the blue, purple and white colour scheme which harkened back to the 1992 CBR900RR Fireblade.
Ducati and KTM top 2025 releases
A motorcycle that, like the Fireblade, draws from development, innovation and performance in the FIM WorldSBK Championship is the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R 40th Anniversary which comes in a beautiful colour scheme incorporating lime green, pearl crystal white and blue 24. It has a 998cc four-cylinder engine that puts out 150Kw power and 115Nm torque and is dressed in an aerodynamic body with integrated winglets. Built for track but suitable for road, it also has a colour TFT and four riding modes, namely Road, Rain, Sport and Rider.
2024 has been a busy year for Kawasaki with, among others, Z900 50th Anniversary Edition, the Ninja ZX-4RR 40th Anniversary Edition ABS, the Ninja ZX-6R 40th Anniversary Adition ABS and the Ninja 1000SX 40th Anniversary Edition.
Also released in 2024 is the Suzuki Hayabusa 25th Anniversary Edition with a striking Glass Blaze Orange and Glass Sparkle Black colour scheme with anniversary emblems and Suzuki logos placed on various parts of the motorcycle, including the fuel tank and mufflers. It has a 1,340cc engine, TFT LCD panel, bi-directional quick shift, anti-lift control, traction control and a host of other electronic rider aids.
