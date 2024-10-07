Mazda believes life’s most meaningful moments are in simple, everyday journeys. Whether commuting through the city or embarking on a weekend adventure, every drive is an opportunity to experience something extraordinary.
With its new Wonderrrr Awaits philosophy, Mazda encourages you to embrace the thrill and beauty of driving, even on the most routine trips, turning the mundane into something extraordinary.
Mazda vehicles stand out with their meticulous craftsmanship and considered design features. Each car is not just a mode of transportation, but a thoughtful creation tailored around you. From the refined engine performance to the exquisite interior craftsmanship, every detail is aimed at enhancing your connection with the road and surroundings.
Driving a Mazda transforms a typical commute, such as driving your child to school or listening to your favourite music on the way to work, into a moment of discovery and joy.
“Mazda is more than just a car brand,” says Deolinda Da Costa, head of Marketing and Communications for Mazda Southern Africa. “We design our vehicles to establish a real connection with those who drive them. Every journey in a Mazda should leave you feeling energised and uplifted. That’s what Wonderrrr Awaits is all about.”
The considered design becomes evident when you step inside a Mazda, whether it’s the seamless layout that anticipates your needs, the comfort of the seats or the intuitive technology that enhances every interaction.
Mazda’s seventh generation vehicles, such as the CX-60 and CX-30, bring this vision to life. With their elegant design, advanced technology and a strong emphasis on practicality, these vehicles are not just a luxury but a reliable addition to the family or for singletons living life to the full.
“We’re moving away from conventional automotive messaging,” Da Costa says. “Our goal is to create a deeper connection with those driving our vehicles, reminding them that wonder can be found everywhere if we are open to find it — Mazda is designed to elevate the experience.”
Wonderrrr Awaits with Mazda. It's not just a tagline, it's an invitation to rediscover the magic of driving — inspiring curiosity, joy and a sense of freedom. It's about finding wonder in the every day, and Mazda is here to help you do just that.
Discover the ultimate experience in every drive with a Mazda.
This article was sponsored by Mazda Southern Africa.