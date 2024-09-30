Jetour, one of the fastest growing SUV brands in China, has officially arrived in SA.
The ultimate fusion of travel and fashion, the all-new Jetour Dashing and X70 Plus models were unveiled at a recent launch event hosted on the rooftop of Sandton City, Johannesburg.
These two new models combine sleek design, advanced technology and premium features, with the brand's drive to dominate the global travel automotive market shining through in every design decision.
Jetour is fast becoming an automotive brand synonymous with lifestyle and travel, backed by innovation, reliability and sustainability. The name is a combination of “jet” meaning sleek, fast and successful and “tour” which references the brand’s ethos of freedom and adventure.
According to Xueyong Li, president of Jetour Auto, Jetour’s long-term strategy is to be the automotive brand with the deepest understanding of travel, offering excellent off-road capabilities, world class safety features and ample space for travel with family and friends.
“SA is a mature and highly competitive market. We have focused on the South African market for a long time, with the aim of bringing the most popular products to customers here. We are fully prepared, backed by extensive customer research, robust product development and strategic network service planning. The launch of the Dashing and X70PLUS is just the beginning,” says Li.
Having sold more than 1.22-million vehicles globally across its five product lines within the last six years, the brand has high expectations for the South African market. “By the end of this year, we aim for 2,000 unit sales with a cumulative sales goal of 30,000 units over the next three years”.
Jetour X70 Plus
Packed with cutting-edge technology and offering spacious interiors and unmatched safety features, the seven-seater Jetour X70 Plus is the ultimate in travel and style, designed for families and adventurers alike.
A commanding grille is flanked by two elongated LED headlights, with the advanced rear parking camera and sensors ensuring effortless precision.
Advanced keyless entry and rugged tyres are ready to meet the challenges of an active lifestyle, whether navigating the city’s concrete maze or exploring more remote or rugged terrain.
The in-cabin experience embodies modern elegance and understated confidence, with ambient lighting and finely detailed red stitching, highlighting the design element.
While the Jetour X70 Plus may sport a striking exterior, its true essence lies within, where every detail, high-quality materials and advanced technology exudes exclusivity, intuition and modern comfort.
Plush leather bucket seats, a panoramic glass sunroof and leading-edge safety features such as Rear Cross Traffic Alert, 360° Panoramic Parking Assist, rear parking camera and more, make navigating the open road effortless and exhilarating.
The cost of the Jetour X70 Plus Momentum is R454,900 and the Deluxe is priced at R484,900.
Jetour Dashing
Confident, elegant and fashionable, the new Dashing model is tailored for city life with an emphasis on style and modern features.
With its sloping coupe profile, the Dashing boasts sharp, athletic lines, a multidimensional front face and striking split-type LED headlights, blending strength with sophistication.
The Dashing’s interior perfectly balances opulence with everyday usability. From the streamlined, minimalist design to the thoughtful placement of controls, every element is crafted with both beauty and functionality in mind.
Plush leather seats and intuitive technology combine with intelligent safety systems, which work tirelessly to anticipate potential hazards and respond accordingly.
The Jetour Dashing is priced at R439,900, with the Deluxe model at R469,900.
'The essence of innovation and progress'
Jetour SA vice-president Nic Campbell said the launch of Jetour in SA is a milestone that represents the very essence of innovation and progress. “We are on the brink of unveiling something truly extraordinary — an achievement that symbolises our unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries and redefining what is possible in the world of transportation and mobility.”
Alongside affordable luxury, Jetour is entering the South African market with a comprehensive after sales strategy, with R100m in parts already stocked at Jetour’s head office in Midrand, Johannesburg.
“We’ve proudly partnered with more than 40 dealers in key locations across SA, bringing together top dealer groups, independent specialists and local experts. This diverse network ensures that our brand is well-represented and, most importantly, that our customers receive exceptional care and support,” says Campbell.
Li says the brand's mission is not only to create better products, but also it's commitment to achieving its environmental, social and governance goals while upholding its role as a respected corporate citizen, actively exploring technological innovation, promoting environmental stewardship and fulfilling social responsibilities.
“We’ll spare no effort to bring the best products, greatest experience and the best journeys to the South African people,” he says.
Both the Jetour Dashing and X70 Plus are available at Jetour dealerships nationwide. For more information, visit the Jetour website.
This article was sponsored by Jetour.