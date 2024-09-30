Jetour, one of the fastest growing SUV brands in China, has officially arrived in SA.

The ultimate fusion of travel and fashion, the all-new Jetour Dashing and X70 Plus models were unveiled at a recent launch event hosted on the rooftop of Sandton City, Johannesburg.

These two new models combine sleek design, advanced technology and premium features, with the brand's drive to dominate the global travel automotive market shining through in every design decision.

Jetour is fast becoming an automotive brand synonymous with lifestyle and travel, backed by innovation, reliability and sustainability. The name is a combination of “jet” meaning sleek, fast and successful and “tour” which references the brand’s ethos of freedom and adventure.