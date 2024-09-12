More pleasing to the eye was the Tuthill GT One, a car revealed in Monterey, California, just a week before. It stunned the crowds at the Pebble Beach event with its clear homage to Porsche GT race cars of the 1990s. Built by Porsche specialist Tuthill in the UK, only 22 will eventually be produced, all with a carbon fibre body and up to 447kW of power. Officially, pricing hasn’t been revealed, but we suspect you won’t get much change from $2m.
Bentley, Lamborghini, Maserati, Rolls-Royce and Zenvo all put on a show and handed out the champagne as they tried to lure in wealthy new customers, most of which were dressed to impress. There was even a Best Hat competition, won by a lady with a bespoke creation called the Helter Skelter.
These events are as much about wealthy socialites as they are the cars. Spectacular locations, the best champers and food and opportunities to spend a bit of excess cash are all the order of the day. It’s a great excuse to dress up and live the high life, or as those who brought their rare automobiles along might say, just living and loving life.
Historic palace hosts automotive icons
Mark Smyth reports on the cars and lifestyle of the Salon Privé concours at Blenheim Palace in England
Image: Supplied
Concours events are two a penny across Europe and the UK in summer, even the Tesla Owners Club has one, though what exactly they judge a bunch of Model 3s on we have no idea. What we do enjoy are the classic events, especially when they have such a prestigious name as Salon Privé.
Held in the grounds of the impressive Blenheim Palace, home to the Duke of Marlborough and the birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill, this vast stately home opens its gates to the very best examples of automotive history. Salon Privé is one of only four events of its kind in the world where entries are judged by the International Chief Judge Advisory Group, making it rather exclusive.
Even more exclusive were the vehicles on display. I say vehicles, because Bell helicopters had a few models for those who hate traffic, and boat manufacturer Seven Seas had its stunning Speedster on display. Boeing Private Jets were also on hand to cater to the clientèle that prefer their own space when they travel.
Here’s to the motoring memories
Not that there was a lot of space in the concours-winning car. Best of Show went to the ex-works 1957 Ferrari 335 S Scaglietti that belongs to American collector Brian Ross. Worth about $36m (R642m), this piece of Maranello history raced at Le Mans and Sebring and was driven to victory by Sir Stirling Moss in the 1958 Cuban Grand Prix.
It would have taken something very special to beat the Ferrari to the top award, but second place went to a pristine Rolls-Royce Phantom II Sport Saloon by Freestone and Webb. This unique Rolls is owned by Lord Bamford, chair of JC Bamford, though you will probably know it better as construction equipment company JCB.
Modern winners
Third place overall had a sparkle of Hollywood about it. The Isotta Fraschini Tipo 8AS Fleetwood Roadster was commissioned by movie star Rudolph Valentino. The “Latin Lover” as he was known, died before the car was finished.
There were some more modern winners too, with a 1996 Ferrari F50 taking the People’s Choice award, a 2004 Porsche 911 GT2 winning the Supercar Icons to 2005 trophy and a Subaru received the Legendary Liveries award. It’s not a typical award for this sort of event, but admittedly, the 1996 Subaru Impreza World Rally Car is regarded by most enthusiasts and collectors as being legendary.
Image: Supplied
The winners joined dozens of other models displayed around the famous South Lawn of the Palace. Like around works of art around a garden party, we wandered past a Ferrari 350 GTO, classic Porsches and some incredible automotive sculptures. Many discussions were had about restomods with models from Electrogenic, Kingsley Re-Engineered, Oshe Automotive and Theon all on display. Upmarket stalls showcased all the seriously wealthy might desire, from Kenyan animal sculptures to cool retro electric bikes and superyacht charter services.
The modern day concours is not all about old cars either, with many marques using them to show their latest models. There was even a bit of SA interest with the latest supercar from Durban-born Gordon Murray, the T.50. The event featured a few debuts too, including the Naran hypercar, a new British manufacturer that appears to be trying to emulate the garish designs of aftermarket company Mansory. Each unto their own and all that.
Image: Supplied
