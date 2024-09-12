It was Durban car enthusiast John Hatfield’s 1968 Lancia Flavia Coupe that took the main prize at the recent L’Atelier Paris Concours d’Elegance, but where craftsmanship, beauty and luxury are the order of the day, the love of classic automobiles was the true winner.
Image: Supplied
It was Durban car enthusiast John Hatfield’s 1968 Lancia Flavia Coupe that took the main prize at the recent L’Atelier Paris Concours d’Elegance, but where craftsmanship, beauty and luxury are the order of the day, the love of classic automobiles was the true winner.
Held on a glorious Spring Day, in a province that experiences feeble annual hints of winter, concours — the first since 2019 — featured over 60 vehicles from around the country — from pre-war beauties to modern marvels — presented cleverly on multiple levels at Umhlanga’s handsome amphitheatre-style Chris Saunders Park.
In addition to the automotive delights, the beautifully turned-out attendees enjoyed a fashion show from designer Karen Monk; the drinks flowed with Gelnmorangie and Moet & Chandon among the tipple of choice and the variety of food vendors ensured the multigenerational guests were well fed.
Elsewhere around the park, other attractions took the form of F1 car simulations in the Red Bull corner; guests’ likeness was immortalised through live illustrations by on site artists and a fascinating display of vintage bicycles.
At the pre-event cocktail the previous evening, at the exquisite L’Atelier Paris boutique, founder Jean-Phillipe Avenel and Concours d’Elegance founder John Aritho hosted judges and car owners to delicious canapés and champagne, while taking in the finery from Tag Heuer, Cartier, Breitling, Fred and Rapport London among other luxury timepieces, jewellery and accessories.
Image: Supplied
On concours day, naming partner L'Atelier Paris's prestigious brands were prominently featured. TAG Heuer, sponsored the coveted first prize, a TAG Heuer Formula 1 watch to the overall winner Hatfield, while Rapport London joined as a major sponsor, offering luxury gifts for the second and third place winners (Tyron Powell’s Chevrolet Corvette C4l and Alan Grant’s Triumph T3); as well as the best dressed male and female attendees.
The event perfectly integrated the worlds of classic cars, high fashion, and premium brands and will be back in 2025.
“The L'Atelier Paris Concours d'Elegance is a celebration of timeless elegance, luxury, and community spirit,” said Aritho. “We are thrilled to see such an incredible turnout and are grateful to everyone who participated, especially our valued KZN clientele.”
