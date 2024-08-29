In the most exclusive colour spectrum yet offered, hues such as Sunset Gold or Sunrise Copper are available along with heritage options Balmoral Green and Marine Blue. The roof can be in body colour or completed with a contrasting finish, such as Limestone.
Land Rover Classic Defender V8 gets a modern makeover
Starting at nearly R4.5m, the Bespoke restomod brings luxury trimmings to the rugged 4x4
Image: Supplied
Land Rover Classic builds restomod versions of previous-generation models and has launched the Classic Defender V8 by Works Bespoke as its latest offering.
The commissioning service to the rugged 4x4 is the pinnacle of personalisation and restoration offered by Land Rover Classic Works Bespoke.
With the 90 and 110 body designs to choose from, customers can specify a Classic Defender V8 using a digital configurator tool. A team of specialists at Classic Works in Coventry, UK and Essen, Germany selects donor vehicles produced between 2012 and 2016, which they re-engineer with uprated suspension and brakes, and upgrade with modern cabins.
Image: Supplied
The interior is recognisably Classic Defender but revitalised with a richer feel and improved user friendliness.
A tactile “pistol” shifter gear selector controls the automatic transmission, while the cabin is coated in luxurious leather finished in a choice of monotone or duotone options. A more comfortable Premium seating option or sporty Recaro seats are also available.
Prominent in a gloss black centre console is a Land Rover Classic infotainment system which incorporates a modern 3.5-inch touchscreen with an original display and facia.
Providing the grunt is a naturally aspirated 5.0l petrol V8 providing 298kW and 515Nm of torque, transmitting power via an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.
Image: Supplied
The restomod vehicles are fitted with performance-focused four-piston Alcon brakes and a suspension upgrade kit with revised Eibach coil spring rates and anti-roll bars and Bilstein dampers.
UK pricing for the Classic Defender V8 by Works Bespoke starts from £190,000 (R4.46m) for the four-seat 90 Station Wagon and £199,000 (R4.67) for the five-seat 110 Station Wagon. A seven-seat 110 Station Wagon is available from £204,000 (R4.8m).
The Classic Defender V8 by Works Bespoke will make its debut at the 2024 Goodwood Revival in the UK from September 6-8.
This article was originally published in Business Day.
