Another company making a name for itself on the restomod scene is Kammanufaktur. Based in Budapest, Hungary, it too has emerged from one man’s desire to create his ideal car. For Miklós Kázmér, it wasn’t about the 911 though, but rather the often overlooked Porsche 912. The 912 slotted in between the 356 and the 911 and definitely has its following around the world. Kázmér and his team create the Kamm 912c to the bespoke requirements of each client, focusing on reducing weight, enhancing drivability and comfort and discretely integrating some modern features.
RML is well known for its Ferrari recreations including the beautiful Short Wheelbase. Technically, that is a ground-up creation so not really a restomod, but it does turn its hand to Porsche models, too. Its latest — unveiled this week at the Monterey Car Week in California — is the P39. Rather than use a classic Porsche 911, the P39 uses a modern one as the donor car, but then RML transforms it into something that looks like it is about to compete in the Le Mans 24 Hour race. I’m not sure that’s technically a restomod either, after all, there’s no restoration, but it looks cool and is definitely not the same as the showroom 911.
Classics reimagined for the discerning enthusiast
The restomod scene is big business, breathing new life into famous classic cars that you can drive every day
Image: Supplied
While the switch to electric cars continues at pace in the global new car market, discerning buyers are looking to the past for their driving thrills. It’s not about simply buying a classic car either, but rather the rise of the restomod (restoration and modification). Not everyone is a fan of the term, which has emerged in the last few years to describe classic cars that have been recreated or re-engineered for more modern times.
It’s not a new thing: companies such as Mechatronik in Germany have been updating older models for years. The company is renowned for breathing new life into old Mercedes models, shoehorning AMG engines into the iconic SL and integrating modern engineering and technology without risking the period-correct looks.
We could go even further back; after all, enthusiasts have been updating models like the Volkswagen Beetle and classic Mini for decades. However, today it has been elevated from project cars to become a multinational industry with companies around the world recreating iconic models for clients who want that classic car coolness with a bit of modernity.
Africa-inspired passion for perfection
One of the most famous names in the game is Singer. The Californian company restores and reimagines 964 model Porsche 911s. Singer will upgrade the engine, fit a six-speed manual gearbox, reduce the weight by switching body panels and interior components to carbon fibre and incorporate some mod cons. The results are incredible, but with commissions costing anything from $350,000 to $2m, they should be. Ordering one does get you into the community of owners who get to say they own a Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer, and that is a very exclusive club.
South African David Lane considered buying a Singer a few years ago but, put off by the price, he built his own. That then became a business and Oshe Automotive, which already restomods Land Rovers, is working on more Porsche 911 projects for clients in its workshop in the UK.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
If Porsches aren’t you thing then how about a classic MG? Frontline has been fettling MGs since the 1990s and its latest debuts this week at Monterey. The company might want to do something about its naming strategy, though. Not only does it try to be cool while sharing a name with a tick treatment for your pets, its new model is called the LE60, but there isn’t a Lego brick in sight. You can definitely see the bonnet bulge though and beneath it sits a V8 engine that creates four times the power of the original MGB. Fortunately, a wide range of engineering upgrades are incorporated to handle the power and the interior is tailored to each clients’ bespoke requests.
Even car makers themselves have indulged in a bit of restomodding. Jaguar breathed new life into its famous E-Type with stronger brakes, uprated steering and transmission and a few modern conveniences such as Bluetooth audio and satellite navigation. Through its JLR Classic division, it can do something similar with original Land Rover Defender models, too.
Image: Supplied
At this point you’re probably wondering about electrification. From the classic Mini to the Ford GT40 and even the DeLorean DMC-12, there are many companies converting iconic models of yesteryear to electric propulsion. These aren’t restomods, though. Removing the engine and replacing it with batteries and an electric motor definitely ensures the models are no longer period correct.
So, if you want to look cool in your classic Mercedes, MG or Porsche, but still want the luxury of air-conditioning, streaming tunes from Spotify or having brakes that actually work, check out the restomod scene. It’s as bespoke as it gets for those who have a passion for analogue motoring and the desire to be different.
