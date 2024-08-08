With outputs of 227kW and 227Nm of torque sent via a continuously variable transmission, the premium SUV is capable of a 0-100km/h sprint in a virile 6.3 seconds and a 200km/h top speed, says Lexus. An even more interesting figure is the quoted fuel consumption of just 1.3l/100km — with a range of up to 66.5km in pure electric mode, this Lexus could cost zero in fuel bills if it falls within your commuting distance. It’s an attractive reason to go green.
At the flick of a switch, drivers can select between four drive modes: electric, auto electric/hybrid, hybrid, and CHG mode (hybrid-vehicle battery-charge mode). The car can be charged from an electricity supply at home or by using a public charging station, allowing you to drive in EV mode for extended periods of time. It takes around eight hours to fully charge at a regular 230V wall socket, and as little as 2.5 hours at a public charging station.
For now, Lexus does not offer a fast-charging wallbox for home use, but this is under study. The Lexus NX turns heads with its striking origami-inspired body creases, bold spindle grille, and extra-raked windscreen. NX designer Tsuneo Kanasugi says the car has more pronounced contrasts than its predecessor, with sharp hardness and warm elegance to give it even wider visual appeal. “We have kept the avant-garde feel and provocative image of the original NX, but the design has been refined to make it both more glamorous and more mature,” says Kanasugi.
Smooth operator
The plug-in hybrid Lexus NX is an enticing reason to go green
Image: Supplied
As a stepping stone to what we’re being told is a brave new electric-motoring future, hybrid cars are popping up in ever-increasing numbers to appease environmental concerns without the range anxiety associated with fully electric cars. Toyota is a pioneer in the game, with its Prius launched in 1997 as the world’s first mass-produced hybrid car, and premium sister brand Lexus has embraced the technology in recent years by offering hybrid variants in most of its model ranges.
The latest is the NX 450h+ PHEV, the unglamorously named halo model of the second-generation Lexus NX. The compact luxury-SUV range was launched in South Africa a year ago with both petrol and hybrid models.
The NX 450h+ PHEV, priced at R1 336 200, is the new plug-in hybrid electric-vehicle (PHEV) version, and is not only the most powerful model in the lineup but also the most fuel efficient. It pairs a 2.5l petrol engine with a high-capacity lithium-ion battery, front and rear electric motors, and an all-wheel drive system that varies front/rear power distribution depending on driving conditions. Adaptive variable suspension adjusts the suspension’s firmness to optimise ride comfort and sharp handling on all surfaces.
True love
With outputs of 227kW and 227Nm of torque sent via a continuously variable transmission, the premium SUV is capable of a 0-100km/h sprint in a virile 6.3 seconds and a 200km/h top speed, says Lexus. An even more interesting figure is the quoted fuel consumption of just 1.3l/100km — with a range of up to 66.5km in pure electric mode, this Lexus could cost zero in fuel bills if it falls within your commuting distance. It’s an attractive reason to go green.
At the flick of a switch, drivers can select between four drive modes: electric, auto electric/hybrid, hybrid, and CHG mode (hybrid-vehicle battery-charge mode). The car can be charged from an electricity supply at home or by using a public charging station, allowing you to drive in EV mode for extended periods of time. It takes around eight hours to fully charge at a regular 230V wall socket, and as little as 2.5 hours at a public charging station.
For now, Lexus does not offer a fast-charging wallbox for home use, but this is under study. The Lexus NX turns heads with its striking origami-inspired body creases, bold spindle grille, and extra-raked windscreen. NX designer Tsuneo Kanasugi says the car has more pronounced contrasts than its predecessor, with sharp hardness and warm elegance to give it even wider visual appeal. “We have kept the avant-garde feel and provocative image of the original NX, but the design has been refined to make it both more glamorous and more mature,” says Kanasugi.
Image: Supplied
The NX rolls on stylish 20-inch alloy wheels and the narrow LED headlamps have an adaptive high-beam function to prevent blinding other road users. The driver-centric cabin has ergonomics optimised for a “hands on the wheel, eyes on the road” focus with minimal eye, head, and hand movement needed for operation. Inside the opulent interior, the NX is fully loaded with luxuries such as a panoramic sunroof, head-up display, electrically adjustable front seats and steering column, heated and ventilated front seats, navigation, a wireless smart-phone charger, adaptive cruise control, and an electric tailgate with hands-free operation.
The 14-inch infotainment system is compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and the beats are supplied by a premium 10-speaker audio system. To assist with parking, a panoramic monitor displays a 3D view of the surroundings on the centre screen. Other driver-support systems include lane keeping, a blind-spot monitor, and a pre-collision system that automatically brakes when it detects imminent collisions with vehicles, cyclists or pedestrians. A seven-year/105 000km warranty and maintenance plan is included across the Lexus NX range. Hybrid models have an additional eight-year/195 000km battery warranty.
You might also like....
A five-star driving experience
Built to thrill
Joy rides
• From the August edition of Wanted, 2024.