Maserati is synonymous with luxury sports and GT cars that often feature one of the greatest-sounding V8 engines in the world. However, like all carmakers it is embarking on an electric journey with its silent-running Folgore versions of models like the GranTurismo and Grecale.
It is also joining the likes of BMW and Porsche in getting into electric boats. Admittedly the Italian marque isn’t building one itself, but it is working with a specialist boat builder to create the Maserati Tridente. It has all the design hallmarks of a classic river cruiser, similar to the famous Riva.
Penned by Maserati’s chief designer Klause Busse and his team in Modena, Italy, the boat measures 10.5m and is aimed at river, lake and coastal cruising. The latter is where the boat builder, Hodgdon Yachts in Maine, US, comes in because the company is renowned for building superyacht tenders. So you could just want a Tridente to cruise silently across a lake, or you could take it out of the garage on your superyacht to take guests to the marina.
Lap of sustainable luxury
Whatever the location, the Tridente has some impressive Maserati performance courtesy of Vita Power, a company committed to creating a marine ecosystem for electric power, yachts and charging infrastructure. It might not have the traditional sound of a Maserati, but it certainly seems to have the power credentials with a 447kW electric motor that provides a cruising speed of 25 knots and a top speed of 40 knots.
That electric motor is connected to a large 252kWh battery which means a fair bit of weight, but Hodgdon Yachts has countered this in a true exotic sports car way by using lightweight carbon fibre for the hull construction. Such a large battery also means the Tridente is able to charge in less than an hour at a DC charger. That’s perfect for when you have just popped to the harbour to meet friends or need to restock the supplies before heading back out on to the lake.
The latest addition to the Maserati electric portfolio is not short on the luxury you would expect of the trident brand either. There’s space for up to eight and the interior can feature flexible seating that can be configured for dining, enjoying sundowners or making the most of the performance.
It also has a spacious sundeck to relax on during a summer’s day. A nice touch is that the famous Maserati trident logo is etched into the sundeck, something that is sure to impress fellow tender owners in the marina. At the rear is a bathing area with easy access to the water to cool off and a shower for when you climb back on-board.
Impressively for a tender, it also has an enclosed cabin. Inside there is a toilet and a day berth, a useful space for when someone needs a nap after a few glasses of bubbly. Everything about the interior is luxurious, from the space to the sumptuous materials and the finish of the trim. That includes the beautifully sculpted surfaces, hand crafted wood and attention to detail in every element you touch.
Busse and his team have done a superb job of combining traditional lake tender looks with very modern appeal. The wraparound windscreen looks like it has been made using hi-tech techniques, which it probably has and there is the latest in screen, navigation and on-board infotainment technology.
It is also perfectly aligned with Maserati’s new electric vehicles, including the recently revealed GranTurismo Folgore convertible. It’s the latest in the brand’s new electric line-up that also includes the GranTurismo Folgore coupe, and the Grecale Folgore SUV. 2025 will see the debut of the long-awaited electric version of its MC20 sports car, the MC20 Folgore, and by 2028 the Italian marque says its entire range will be fully electrified. That of course does not mean all-electric but rather some form of electrification, perhaps plug-in hybrid or mild hybrid technology.
You might opt for the new Tridente for environmental reasons or just because it’s the perfect match for your existing Maserati car. Perhaps it’s simply because it will look great moored by your lake house. Whatever the reason, the new Maserati Tridente is clean, green and super stylish and those are all good reasons to want one. As to the price, well it starts at $2,86m (R52.8m) and that’s a price tag that really could make you go green.
