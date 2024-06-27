The car rides on 22” wheels and there are two brake options: ventilated iron brakes with 420mm front / 380mm rear discs, or carbon-silicon-carbide brakes with 440mm front / 410mm rear discs.
Continental GT Speed is Bentley’s most powerful car yet
A hybrid power train delivers outputs of 575kW and 1,000Nm
Image: Supplied
Bentley Motors has revealed the new fourth generation, hybrid-powered Continental GT Speed as the most powerful road-going Bentley yet.
The British firm says the new car, launched concurrently in coupé and convertible models, continues a 21-year tradition of the Continental GT family with a blend of supercar performance, handcrafted luxury and everyday usability. Deliveries are due to begin in the third quarter of 2024.
Boasting a new ultra performance hybrid power train, the luxury grand tourer combines a new 4l V8 engine with an electric motor for a peak system output of 575kW and 1,000Nm of torque — respective increases of 19% and 11% over the outgoing W12-powered Continental GT Speed.
Bentley claims a 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.2 seconds and 335km/h top speed for the coupé and 3.4 seconds and 285km/h for the convertible. They are able to drive on purely electric power for up to 81km at a maximum 140km/h.
The grunt is delivered via an eight-speed dual clutch transmission and an electronic limited slip differential (eLSD) to all four wheels, with active torque vectoring for optimised traction and handling.
The new exterior features the biggest revision to the face of the Continental GT in two decades, and it is the first mainstream Bentley with single headlamps since the 1950s. The matrix LED headlamps feature a new horizontal “eyebrow” and contain 120 LEDs that are digitally controlled.
The rear of the car has been redesigned and the boot lid incorporates an integrated aerodynamic form to provide rear downforce without the need for a deployable spoiler.
Overall the Continental GT has a cleaner design with fewer breaks in the surfaces giving more muscularity and a more refined shape, says Bentley, describing the car as having “the stance of a resting beast — muscular but relaxed — with well-defined haunches”.
To maximise ride quality and handling in all situations, the latest Continental GT rides on a new chassis system that uses two-chamber air springs paired with dual-valve dampers, with Bentley Dynamic Ride with a 48V active antiroll control system.
Image: Supplied
The car rides on 22” wheels and there are two brake options: ventilated iron brakes with 420mm front / 380mm rear discs, or carbon-silicon-carbide brakes with 440mm front / 410mm rear discs.
Inside, the luxury is ramped up with three-dimensional leather textures, a new precision quilt pattern, and technical finishes such as dark chrome.
In addition to 20-way electrically adjustable seats, the car has optional Wellness front seats with postural adjust and auto climate that provide relaxation and minimise fatigue.
The standard audio system features 10 speakers and 650 Watt, while optionally available are a Bang & Olufsen 1,500W, 16-speaker system with illuminated speaker grilles, and a Naim 2,200W, 18-speaker system with active bass transducers built into the front seats and eight sound modes.
The new Continental GT continues to feature the innovative Bentley rotating display — the three-sided display featuring a 12.3” high-definition display, three elegant analogue dials, and an unbroken side of handcrafted veneer. The three sides are selectable at the touch of a button.
Mood lighting around the cabin works the sculptural shapes of the seats and doors to create a cocooning effect, with the user able to choose the colour of the lighting from 30 options.
Image: Supplied
New colours are being added to the palette including Tourmaline Green, a vivid and modern interpretation of the iconic Bentley green.
A hi-tech air conditioning system synchronises with the car’s satellite navigation, knowing when it might be necessary to improve cabin air quality, for example by recirculating the cabin air when in a tunnel.
Improvements have been made with essential features such as wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless Android Auto and over-the-air map updates.
The convertible has an electric fabric roof that deploys in 19 seconds at driving speeds up to 48km/h and is available in seven exterior colours, including tweed.
This article originally appeared in Business Day.
