True love
A dozen reasons to adore the Ferrari 12Cilindri
With the automotive industry fast heading into an electrified future, Ferrari’s latest supercar keeps it old school with a normally aspirated V12 engine that relies on large cubic capacity to deliver the sporting feats. The new 12Cilindri (“12 cylinders” in Italian) made its world premiere in Miami on 2 May as a front-engined two-seater that replaces the 812 Superfast and is inspired by Ferrari’s grand-tourer models of the 1950s and 1960s.
Available as a hard-top coupé or Spider convertible, the grand tourer keeps alive the tradition of roaring petrol engines at the Prancing Horse, which has been adding petrol-electric hybrid cars to its range since 2019 and intends to launch its first fully electric vehicle in 2025.
The future of cars like the 12Cilindri has been assured by a recent EU decision to exempt vehicles that run on e-fuels from its planned phase-out of internal combustion engine vehicles by the middle of the next decade.
Built to thrill
Mounted under the long bonnet is the Italian brand’s signature 6.5l V12 engine, the same unit powering the four-seater Ferrari Purosangue. It boasts 610kW of naturally aspirated power and 678Nm of torque — enough to propel the 12Cilindri to a top speed exceeding 340km/h and from 0-100km/h in 2.9 seconds. Around 80% of total torque is available at just 2 500rpm, resulting in a strong and linear power curve all the way to the red line.
Redlining at an acoustically spectacular 9 500rpm, the 12Cilindri provides a more emotive soundtrack than the company’s hybrid V8s and V6s. Built on an all-aluminium chassis, the rear-wheel-drive car has advanced chassis control systems such as side slip control and four-wheel steering to help it carve surefootedly through curves. The four-wheel steering manages the movement of every wheel independently to improve cornering and responsiveness during rapid direction changes. The brake-by-wire includes ABS Evo that ensures reduced braking distances and more accurate repeatability of braking.
Its long and low silhouette exudes sporting elegance in a futuristic shape that borrows some styling cues from Ferrari’s past, notably the 365 Daytona of the late 1960s. The headlights are integrated into a single wraparound band from which the daytime running lights emerge like blades and the taillights are set into a blade that traverses the rear section.
Instead of a rear spoiler, the car has two active flaps integrated with the rear screen, creating a signature delta theme. In the low drag position, the flaps are flush with the bodywork, but they automatically open between 60-300km/h to improve downforce. On the front underbody, downforce is generated by three pairs of vortex generators. The coupé has a tinted glass roof while the Spider has an electric hard-top roof that takes 14 seconds to fold or unfold. Inside, the 12Cilindiri makes a nod to the past with the electric switches for the automatic transmission set into an exposed-metal h-pattern panel.
The rest is pure modernity, with a dashboard that wraps around the driver, a digital instrument panel, a central infotainment screen, and a separate touchscreen for the passenger. Optionally available is a high-end, 1 600W Burmester audio system with 15 speakers. The leather- and carbon-fibre-clad multifunction steering wheel has an integrated start/stop button and a “manettino” dial for selecting driving modes, including the option to disable the electronic stability control for those who are brave enough.
The 12Cilindri and the 12Cilindri Spider are priced in Italy at €395 000 (R7.86-million) and €435 000 (R8.65-million) respectively, at the medium-high end of Ferrari’s price range. The first models should arrive in South Africa in the first quarter of 2025, at prices that are yet to be confirmed.
