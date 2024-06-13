My first motorcycle jacket was a Nexo touring jacket with a rain liner and a thermal jacket but it ended up being too bulky (I suspect I bought a size too big as well), particularly when commuting. As to why I didn’t rather wear that for my long three-province ride, I still don’t know. To make matters worse, I had on textile summer riding gloves and my fingers got so cold the heated grips were practically useless.
For this winter, I am shopping around for a new riding jacket, ideally a 3-in-1 to ensure that I can use it for all seasons. I have a Spirit short, fitted jacket with liners for rain and cold, but it has seen better days.
Spidi Genesis
The Spidi Genesis looks like the perfect jacket, even though it is a leather jacket and I have burnt my fingers riding with leather jackets in winter. It is billed as a multifunctional jacket designed to be comfortable when commuting but, more importantly, has a removable 80 gram/square metre inner vest for colder weather. There’s the option of adding thicker liners including their Max Liner Insulating Jacket L63, which can also be worn separately. The Genesis has removable shoulder and elbow protectors with space for a back protector. It is 50% waterproof and that’s not enough. Spidi’s H2Out, which is a “waterproof, windproof and breathable microporous membrane” can also be added.
Bikes
Shopping for the perfect winter riding jacket
Getting layering right for a motorcycle ride can be tricky, but these jacket options may be your all-in-one solution
Image: aliexpress.com
As we continue to brace ourselves from the very sudden arrival of winter in the southernmost part of Africa, what with snow not only in the Drakensberg mountains of SA and the Maluti mountains of Lesotho but also in the city of Maseru where it doesn’t snow as often, I have been forced to rethink commuting on a motorcycle. For years I have preferred riding in winter as compared to summer.
Strange to some perhaps, but I have always been more of a winter baby than a summer one. And after getting caught in my first proper highveld rainstorm on a motorcycle in the middle of rush-hour traffic probably dampened my enthusiasm for summer riding. And it can get so hot — it is amazing how much heat a riding jacket can absorb in the time it takes the traffic lights to turn green — that by the time one reaches their destination, they (read ‘I’) are drenched in sweat. Not a good look when riding to a meeting.
The way I see it, in summer there is only so much that you can take off, while in winter at least one can layer. I learnt the hard way that getting layering right for a motorcycle ride is a bit tricky. I squashed a long-sleeve thermal vest and a sweatshirt underneath a Berik leather jacket on a 1,000km ride one autumn and paid the price with a cold a few days later.
The best luggage options for motorbikes
Image: Supplied
Helstons Bombardier Thunder jacket
The Bombardier jacket is probably overkill but is “dope”. Reminds me of a sheepskin jacket my father passed on to me in high school. The Bombardier is made from tanned sheepskin with four outside pockets and two inside and comes with both elbow and shoulder protectors. It will definitely keep you warm but would have to be put away in the summer months. It is inspired by World War 2 flight jackets.
Image: idealmoto.com
Berik Classic Racer motorcycle leather jacket
More suited for city commutes and shorter rides, the Classic Racer jacket is made from cowhide, has a fixed mesh interior, a removable thermal liner and zips and safety Velcro on the cuffs to stop the wind from coming in the sleeves. It also has zipper pockets on the outside with a mobile phone inside pocket. The shoulders and elbows are padded with soft protectors built in.
Image: Berik
Dainese Carve Master 3 Gore-Tex
For more of a sport touring jacket, the Carve Master 3 has Gore-Tex waterproof membrane to protect you from the elements, particularly rain, and a removable thermal and collar lining. There are multiple pockets on the inside and outside, including one on the thermal lining itself and two external waterproof ones. There are elbow and shoulder protectors and space for back and chest protectors. There are also multiple air vents for when the temperature rises.
Image: dainese.com
Image: rynoxgear.com
Rynox Swarm winter jacket
For layering beneath your motorcycle jacket, there’s the Swarm winter jacket which was designed specifically to be worn underneath. It was made with DuPont Sorona fibres, which ensures that there is heat preservation and shape retention. Even the sleeves have been “pre-curved” taking into consideration one’s riding position.
Options are seemingly endless. And the riding jackets on my coat rack seem to be increasing exponentially as a result. But, it does beat hitting and missing with layering every winter.
