Neiman Marcus’ $11M Fighter: A rare jewel of the motorcycle world
This modern-day classic redefines luxury, merging Mad Max vibes with a price tag for the elite collector
Motorcycle sneaker showdown: Ride in style
It is considered street legal but, to be honest, the tiny saddle makes me feel uncomfortable and causes twinges in my lower back just looking at it.
There were only 50 P120s built and only 45 of the Neiman Marcus Limited-Edition Fighter, meaning that it is not an easy motorcycle to find, with the whereabouts of at least 44 of the Fighters sold unknown. Add the initial release starting price in 2008 of $110,000, and it doesn’t feel like the kind of motorcycle that one would take out on the roads regularly. Perhaps for the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride or something, with a vintage Victorian suit to boot.
It feels a bit more of a mantel piece that would fit into a motorcycle collection, for those who have the funds to collect for the sake of collecting. It looks like the kind of motorcycle you would see in Mad Max, The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, Hellboy or even Blade Runner.
Another factor that sets the Fighter apart is that it is considered the most expensive motorcycle sold and has been for at least six years, with one bought at an auction for $11m .
I would love to see the full collection of someone who is willing to spend that amount on one motorcycle, albeit a hard-to-find modern-day classic, especially if you are partial to American style cruisers. It would be the crowning jewel of a collection filled with Indians and Harleys, both standard and modified, with shiny chrome as far as the eye can see.
