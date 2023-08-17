The cost-of-living crisis is biting hard around the world; everyone is cutting back and erring on the side of caution in case the global economy slips further downhill. You wouldn’t know it by looking at the world of superyachts, though. This week, two of the largest ever built have been delivered to their wealthy clients.

First up is the 118.20m long Liva, the largest ever built by shipbuilder Abeking & Rasmussen in Germany. Commissioned for an owner in Dubai, the Liva has eight cabins for up to 16 guests and a further 13 cabins, albeit far less luxurious, for around 25 crew members. Costing about $250m, the Liva was designed by Joseph Dirand Architecture in Paris and the combination of its pristine black hull, extensive minimalist teak deck and white structure give it an elegant look that is unlike many of its rivals.

“I wanted this boat to be timeless, elegant, pure, classic, contemporary with a large amount of outdoor space to be immersive with the surrounding landscape,” says Joseph Dirand. “This is exactly what I see when I look at it today — the black hull is really spectacular and looks completely monolithic”.

Benetti goes B.Yond to celebrate anniversary

Exclusivity is a given in the world of superyachts and yet one shipyard has just revealed what it calls a limited edition
Cars, boats & planes
2 weeks ago

“Monolithic” is a good way to describe the Liva, though we would add “timeless” to the adjectives. There’s something old-school romantic about it, as though it would be just as at home sailing along the Nile as resting in the marina beside the Burj Khalifa in Dubai or anchored off an island in the Maldives.

Behind that classic design is a yacht full of luxury and technology. The Neptune Lounge features a huge underwater window, allowing guests to relax and watch the sea life beneath the water line. The 12m long marble-walled pool can be elevated from the main deck to the upper level, and there’s a helicopter pad so guests can fly in.

The Liva is a resplendent vessel with a timeless design and measures a whopping 118.20 metres.
The Liva is a resplendent vessel with a timeless design and measures a whopping 118.20 metres.
Image: Supplied

If they prefer to arrive by water, the lower deck has a garage for a 16m-long tender. A second garage on the main deck can house three additional boats, jet skis, water toys and a Triton submersible with space for seven passengers.

Featuring a helipad and vast teak decks, there is plenty of space to entertain.
Featuring a helipad and vast teak decks, there is plenty of space to entertain.
Image: Supplied
The designer describes the Liva as monolithic with its vast black hull that reflects its surroundings.
The designer describes the Liva as monolithic with its vast black hull that reflects its surroundings.
Image: Supplied

Liva’s propulsion system is diesel-electric, including two huge 2,200kW electric motors that allow it to cruise with no emissions in-port or through environmentally sensitive areas. They can also run all the systems on board when moored.

Then there is the latest vessel from German rival, Lürssen Yachts. The Jag first took to the water in 2021 to test her structure and since then has been fully fitted with all the luxury you could possibly imagine in a 122m superyacht costing over $350m. The exterior design is by Nuvolari Lenard, with the interior by British firm Reymond Langton Design.

The owner is upgrading to the Jag from Kismet, his existing 96 metre superyacht from which he might transfer the name. We aren’t sure what will happen to that massive leaping Jaguar mascot though.
The owner is upgrading to the Jag from Kismet, his existing 96 metre superyacht from which he might transfer the name. We aren’t sure what will happen to that massive leaping Jaguar mascot though.
Image: Supplied

Featuring 11 staterooms that can accommodate up to 20 guests, as well as cabins for up to 40 crew, the Jag is one of the largest yachts ever built and is being delivered to a client in the US. It’s likely the name will be changed by the owner, who is upgrading from his 96m yacht, Kismet, and word is that he may transfer the name to his new vessel.

While more details have yet to emerge, we do know this vast multiple-deck superyacht features a swimming pool, sauna, helipad, gym and even a beauty salon and spa. Like the Liva, Jag also has garaging for tenders, dinghies and water toys for when the guests want to get out and play or go exploring some Caribbean island.

Two superyachts with a combined value of over $600m and neither of these are the biggest or most expensive to be launched this year. Next month will see the glamorous Monaco Yacht Show take place and if previous events are anything to go by, we expect to see orders signed in the famous principality for more yachts that will take your breath away. The superyacht business is enjoying super times.

You might also like...

Four Seasons takes its luxury to the waves

The hotel group aims to create a new category of luxury travel with the launch of its first sustainable yacht liner in 2025, featuring curated ...
Cars, boats & planes
5 months ago

Sailing on the rocks of volcanoes

A French yacht builder is using fibres made from volcanic rock to create vessels that are not only sustainable but recyclable too
Cars, boats & planes
6 months ago

The future sails into Vegas

The boat and yacht industry showed a fascinating future in Las Vegas recently, here's a look at what's in store
Cars, boats & planes
6 months ago
© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X