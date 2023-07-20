This year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed on July 13-16 was typically British, including the weather — enough wind and rain, in fact, to force the cancellation of Saturday’s activities for the first time in the event’s 30-year history.
Still, that didn't deter fans from all over the world flying in to see some of the greatest cars of past, present and future on display, and taking to the famous hill climb through the estate of the Duke of Richmond. It was the duke who got the show on the road, driving his Jaguar D-Type — the same car he drove at the first event in 1993 — off the start line on the Thursday.
The main focal point, though, was the celebration of 75 years of Porsche. The German marque was also the subject of the stunning sculpture created by Gerry Judah that towered above the lawn in front of the picturesque Goodwood House. Over the course of the event there were Porsche parades, models old and new, and even a couple of future Porsches in the form of the Mission X and concept 357. There were fireworks representing the colours of Porsche race cars at Le Mans that coincides with a celebration of 100 years of that famous race in 2023. The festival also celebrated 75 years of Lotus, 60 years of McLaren, 75 years of the American NASCAR racing series and 50 years of the World Rally Championship. Lots of excuses for festival-goers to indulge in Champagne trackside.
A very British affair
There was plenty to celebrate at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, including its 30th anniversary and 75 years of Porsche
Image: Supplied
Range Rover SV promises to be something special
Then there were the debuts of concept cars and new models; dozens of them. Ineos followed up the Grenadier SUV with the Grenadier Quartermaster, its new double-cab bakkie that will be heading to SA. It also debuted its hydrogen fuel cell Grenadier that uses a system from BMW and is undergoing trials around the world.
Image: Supplied
There were new models from BMW too, including the public debut of the latest 5 Series. Hyundai finally removed the camouflage from its electric Ioniq 5 N and the new Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder RS debuted along with the Cayenne. Ferrari flaunted its one-off KC23 and Lamborghini brought its new Revuelto. Maserati is not only saying goodbye to its Ghibli range but also to the superb twin-turbo V8 engine and used Goodwood to present the last model, the Ghibli 334 Ultima.
Image: Supplied
There were new “old” models such as the Bentley Speed Six Continuation and the Singer DLS Turbo as well as a host of concepts including the stunning Caterham Project V, the AIM EV Sport 01 and Hyundai’s N Vision 74.
One of the most dramatic looking cars making its debut was the McLaren Solus GT. With a mighty V10 engine beneath its sculpted bodywork, it was also one of the best sounding vehicles. It wasn’t all looks and sound though. The final timed shoot-out on the famous hill on the Sunday saw McLaren take the victor’s spoils — rather impressive for a car that was initially intended just to be virtual in the Gran Turismo game for Sony’s PlayStation.
Image: Supplied
The action on track remains the main reason for many fans to visit Goodwood and this year wasn’t short on drama. There were big crashes for a Hyundai Ioniq 6-based race car concept, which ploughed through the straw bales, as did a BMW M1 Procar — at the same spot. A 1990 Leyton House Judd F1 car and a McLaren F1 GTR also experienced heavy interactions with the straw. The biggest drama was a wheel from a classic Jaguar MkII shearing off and flying into the crowd. Fortunately, there were no serious injuries, but it brought proceedings to a halt for hours and forced the cancellation of our drive up the famous hill in the most unusual Renault Mute, a hot rod electric concept car.
Image: Supplied
The demise of many motor shows around the world has helped make this festival increasingly popular. It’s a unique environment, one where the public can interact with the cars on display, besides taking in the action on the track and enjoy a number of experiences on the estate. At its heart though, the Goodwood Festival of Speed celebrates motorsport and it attracts the best cars and the best drivers.
Sebastian Vettel brought some of his personal cars along, including the ex-Nigel Mansell 1992 Williams F1 and Ayrton Senna’s 1993 McLaren MP4/B. Of particular interest was that he ran both cars on a new sustainable fuel without any modifications to the engines.
Image: Supplied
Mick Schumacher drove his dad’s 2011 Mercedes-AMG F1 W02 up the hill course; other drivers in attendance included Jenson Button, Damon Hill, Oscar Piastri, Mika Hakkinen and Mark Webber. F1 teams included McLaren, Mercedes-AMG, Scuderia Ferrari and Williams Racing. There were dozens of Formula One cars from private collectors, as well as World Rally Championship cars from the likes of Ford, Subaru and Lancia.
Image: Supplied
Ferrari AF Corse brought its 2023 Le Mans winning hypercar to the festival, and there were motorsport debuts too. The most notable was the unveiling of the Lamborghini SC63 LMDh prototype that will race at Le Mans in 2024. It was such a big moment for the Italian marque that it brought CEO Stephan Winkelmann, chief technical officer Rouven Mohr, head of motorsport Giorgo Sanna and Lamborghini’s chief designer Mitja Borkert to the event.
Image: Supplied
With so much celebration of all things automotive there had to be a concours event too; this year the regular Cartier Style et Luxe on the lawn beside the house had plenty to fawn over. I’m not a fan of American custom cars but there were some beautiful examples, including a 1951 Mercury I-M custom hardtop coupe. When judging was complete, the Best of Show award went to a 1937 Bentley 4¼ Rothschild Sedanca Coupe by Gurney Nutting.
Image: Supplied
Once again Goodwood delivered, from classic motorcycles and cars to the vehicles of the future, and provided an opportunity to thousands of fans to see and meet their heroes — human and machine — and to indulge in an atmosphere that is unrivalled.
We’ve already marked off next year's event, from July 11-14, on the calendar.
