Andorra is one of few countries in the world that doesn’t have an airport. It’s an interesting piece of trivia but what most people do know is that this small European country is famous for its skiing.
We weren’t there to strap two planks to our feet, though we were there to take to the snow. The fluffy stuff has been lacking in the region in the past couple of years, which is being attributed to climate change. When we arrived though, the slopes were covered with a thick layer, occupied mostly by children who spend a week there learning how to ski as part of the official school curriculum for those living in the Pyrenees.
Our destination was the Circuit Andorra, the highest permanent racetrack in the world at 2,400m above sea level. The surface was a mixture of powdery snow and ice, the sides featuring snowbanks that hide the metal barriers intended to prevent you going down the mountainside and onto the road below if you get it wrong.
Chilling on the trail
Nissan’s latest electrified technology proved more than a match for the snow-laden mountains of Andorra
Sleek and silent
There was no real danger of that for us since our instructors made it clear we weren’t to exceed 60km/h. Still, when you break traction on ice on a mountainside track, that’s quite a speed. Fortunately the main aim was to test Nissan’s new e-4orce all-wheel drive system, on the latest generation X-Trail and the new Nissan Ariya, the brand’s first fully electric model since the Leaf.
First, we had to get there and that meant driving a few hundred kilometres from Toulouse airport in France to the Hotel Villa Paulita, just over the Spanish border. That first leg of the journey was undertaken in the new X-Trail, which is due to arrive in SA fairly soon.
Nissan’s new X-Trail is available in Europe with e-Power, essentially a petrol engine that generates power for two electric motors, one on each axle in the e-4orce all-wheel drive versions. Essentially, Nissan wants you to think you are driving an electric vehicle, though it’s more of a hybrid or a range extender like the BMW i3 REX.
We’d already driven it at its international launch in Slovenia late in 2022 and were impressed with its design and comfort, as well as its all-wheel drive ability, but this was a chance to put it to the test in different circumstances.
It’s a big leap from the previous generation, with its own styling rather than looking like a grown-up Qashqai. Things are different inside too, with great design, quality materials and a much more premium look and feel that almost takes it into BMW and Mercedes territory. It does feel much more plush and it drives equally well too. Admittedly the 1.5l engine can make a bit of noise at times as it generates the power for the electric motors, but as we cruised along highways, tunnelled through mountains and tackled a few bits of twisty tarmac, the X-Trail proved to be the car for all reasons.
It’s also the car for all seasons as we found out while heading through the snowy Pyrenees and into Andorra. While driving in snow is not going to be a big issue for many people in Southern Africa, it was tremendous fun, the system reacting in milliseconds to grip changes and pushing torque to the rear axle when required for a bit of controlled drifting antics — more so in the hands of the instructor than us.
It was enough to show the capability of the system and of the X-Trail, but the bad news is that neither the e-Power nor the e-4orce versions are heading our way. That’s simply because they would just be too expensive and so instead SA will get a mild-hybrid with front-wheel drive. We’ll still get that plush interior, superb versatility and practicality, as well as the useful tech, so that’s good.
Then there’s the Ariya, which proved equally capable on the slippery stuff. It uses the same e-4orce all-wheel drive system, but relies purely on battery-electric power which generates 225kW and 600Nm from its 87kWh battery. Nissan claims a driving range of 515km and while we didn’t need to drive anywhere near that distance, our antics on the snowy circuit and the drive back to Toulouse didn’t require us to so much as sniff in the direction of a charge point. That will definitely be good news for the couple that are about to drive a slightly modified Ariya from the magnetic North Pole to the South Pole.
Nissan’s plans for the Ariya in SA are uncertain as pricing continues to be tricky for the non-luxury players. It’s far easier to sell a multimillion-rand electric Merc than an expensive Nissan, the GT-R being the exception. Contrary to rumours, there will be a new Nissan Leaf, though it will return as a crossover model rather than a hatchback. An all-electric Nissan Micra is in development too, as is an electric Juke as the brand undertakes to electrify its entire range by 2030.
For now though, it’s all about slight changes to the status quo with a hint of electrification. That will disappoint some motorists but for those looking for a premium SUV with great design and a versatile interior, the X-Trail has lots to be excited about.
