Formula E aligns strongly with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, which Moët & Chandon is proud to mirror through this partnership. The electric street racing series is the first sport to be certified net zero carbon since inception and is dedicated to maintaining net zero carbon status. Last year, Formula E became the first sport in the world to join the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and the Business Ambition Pledge for 1.5°C commitment.
The partnership between Moët & Chandon and Formula E is a celebration of the brands' mutual dedication to protecting nature. Together, they represent a powerful force for environmental excellence, inspiring others to take up the mantle and pursue a cleaner, more sustainable future.
With events like the upcoming 2023 Cape Town E-Prix, they aim to inspire future generations to embrace clean energy solutions and contribute to a cleaner, faster, and more sustainable future.
For more information visit capetowneprix.com
Moët & Chandon and Formula E: a partnership for sustainability and innovation
Moët & Chandon has partnered with Formula E to promote sustainable practices at the 2023 Cape Town E-Prix taking place this weekend
Image: Supplied
Formula E, the world’s first fully-electric street racing series, is all set to bring the latest innovations in electric vehicles and alternative energy solutions at the 2023 Cape Town E-Prix this weekend (25 February). In line with this vision, the championship has partnered with Moët & Chandon to promote sustainable practices and inspire people to embrace clean energy.
This partnership will be on full display at the upcoming event which will be the first major open-wheel race to be hosted in South Africa since 1993. Moët & Chandon will host a gala dinner to celebrate its Natura Nostra sustainability programme on the eve of the race, and will also have a lounge at the Formula E experience the following day. The Natura Nostra programme is an agroecology initiative that supports greater biodiversity and protects local flora and fauna in the Champagne region. To launch this programme, the company's employees planted 1,743 trees of different species at its historic Fort Chabrol site, referencing the year in which Moët & Chandon was founded.
Image: Supplied
The programme aims to create 100 kilometers of ecological corridors in Champagne by 2027 to sustain or recreate pathways that connect ecosystems, enabling exchanges vital to the natural life-cycles of plant and animal species. It also involves eco-pasturing in steep-sloped vineyards, leaving soils fallow, planting bee forage plants, and installing beehives at Moët & Chandon estates. This ecological programme also contributes to tourism by further elevating the natural beauty of Champagne landscapes, which draw avid eco-tourists and wine lovers alike.
Moët & Chandon's partnership with Formula E is now in its fifth consecutive year. Both brands share a commitment to protecting nature and passing on the best to future generations through sustainability, technology, and innovation.
Image: Supplied
