Michael Schumacher’s championship winning Ferrari F2003-GA Formula One car sold for an incredible $14.8m (roughly R260m) at an auction in Geneva on November 9, a sum now making it the most valuable modern F1 car in history, according to RM Sotheby’s.
“It is special, because this car is one of only four cars with more than four wins in the Ferrari history and [because it was driven by] one of the most skilled drivers of his generation, Michael Schumacher,” said Vincent Luzuy, executive assistant to the director of RM Sotheby’s sales.
Schumacher Ferrari sells for more than $14m at Swiss auction
The championship-winning F2003-GA is now the most valuable modern F1 car in history
Image: Supplied
The previous record was held by another Schumacher-piloted Ferrari — the legendary F2001 in which the German race ace won his fourth F1 world championship — that was sold by Sotheby’s for $7.5m (roughly R133.6m) in 2017 at New York auction.
This article is adapted from one originally published on Business Live. Visit Business Live for the latest in business and lifestyle news.