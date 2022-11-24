The red "Chassis 229" Ferrari raced by German world-champion driver Schumacher fetched $14.8m.
The red "Chassis 229" Ferrari raced by German world-champion driver Schumacher fetched $14.8m.
Image: Supplied

Michael Schumacher’s championship winning Ferrari F2003-GA Formula One car sold for an incredible $14.8m (roughly R260m) at an auction in Geneva on November 9, a sum now making it the most valuable modern F1 car in history, according to RM Sotheby’s. 

“It is special, because this car is one of only four cars with more than four wins in the Ferrari history and [because it was driven by] one of the most skilled drivers of his generation, Michael Schumacher,” said Vincent Luzuy, executive assistant to the director of RM Sotheby’s sales.

The previous record was held by another Schumacher-piloted Ferrari — the legendary F2001 in which the German race ace won his fourth F1 world championship — that was sold by Sotheby’s for $7.5m (roughly R133.6m) in 2017 at New York auction.

You might also like...

Ferrari’s first ‘SUV’

Ferrari’s first four-door car is the Italian brand’s long-awaited answer to high-performance SUVs like the Lamborghini Urus and Aston-Martin DBX
Cars, boats & planes
1 month ago

Michael Schumacher’s undefeated F1 Ferrari up for auction

This F300 won all four races it contested in 1998 and is expected to fetch at least R100m
Cars, boats & planes
3 months ago

Aboard Icon of the Seas, bigger is better

When Icon of the Seas floats out in late 2023 it will look less like a ship and more as if someone bundled an entire resort onto a floating pontoon ...
Travel
3 weeks ago

Porsche scoops top spot as the world's most valuable luxury brand

Louis Vuitton took second place ahead of Gucci, Chanel, and Hermès
Cars, boats & planes
2 weeks ago

 This article is adapted from one originally published on Business Live. Visit Business Live for the latest in business and lifestyle news.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.
© Wanted 2022 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X