Today everyone’s at it, from BMW to Bentley, and one of the main areas is in those interior materials. In 2023, both BMW and Mini models will be available with a completely vegan interior. This might not seem like such a big announcement, after all some have been claiming this for ages, but rivals like Tesla have been unable to replace leather on the steering wheels because no sustainable material can cope with the wear.
BMW claims it has a solution in a PVC-based type of leatherette, which can stand up to everything from sweaty palms to hand creams and, of course, hand sanitisers. It goes way beyond this though, to the materials used in seats.
Sustainable materials we could see in future BMW models
In 2023, both BMW and Mini models will be available with a completely vegan interior
Image: Mark Smyth
Sustainability is the topic du jour, whether it’s recycling our plastics at home, upcycling an old piece of furniture or the car we drive. Simply creating an electric car isn’t enough — so says Kerstin Meerwaldt, head of sustainability customer experience for brands and markets at BMW in Germany.
It’s no surprise that this was the view, after all, we were at BMW’s sustainability and technology workshop in its Innovation Centre in Munich, Germany. Meerwaldt and her colleagues outlined many of the ways in which the world is changing in its approach to sustainability, but fascinatingly it was a BMW expert in the subject who asked the question “why have we not been doing this already?”
They didn’t have an answer, essentially because it is such a modern topic, one that has come about through both societal pressure and government policies in many key markets around the world. Change has been happening but behind the scenes, with Simone Börner, material development specialist at BMW, telling us that plant-based materials have been used by the carmaker for about 30 years, but they only grabbed the attention when they became visible, part of the interior design in the electric i3 early in the last decade.
Sustainability without compromise
Image: Mark Smyth
We’ve already seen things like recycled fishing nets used for car mats, recycled plastic bottles in seat upholstery for Land Rovers and others, but what about placing your posterior on some bacteria? Yes we thought this sounded a bit odd too, but Louise Binder, expert for colour and material and design at BMW showed us the new material. It’s basically a bacteria-cellulose compound that is grown in the lab to form a sort of fake leather. At this stage it’s not in full production but is just one of many new materials being looked at.
Not surprisingly, replacing leather is a key ambition at BMW and many of the other premium brands, so there are more developments here. One is something called Mirum, a plant-based form of leatherette.
Image: Mark Smyth
Image: Mark Smyth
Then there are 3D knitted seat covers. Again this sounds a bit like something your grandmother created for your birthday but the material is as thin as many other fabrics but with a texture that feels comfortable and hard-wearing.
It’s not just about the upholstery fabrics either: the foam in the seats is likely to be secondhand too. Binder explained that the company is taking foam from cars that reach the end of their life. This foam is then chopped up into little pieces before being subjected to huge pressure to compress it to become new foam for new seats. The term “secondhand“ is becoming “second life”.
Image: Mark Smyth
BMW says secondary materials already make up 30% of the components in its cars, but it’s aiming to make the figure 50% in the coming years. It’s all well and good creating new materials in the lab, but it needs suppliers to create them in bulk for the millions of cars produced every year. It also needs us to want to have them, which we do obviously, because we’re all into sustainability and the environment, or we should be.
Image: Mark Smyth
Just a few years ago, the companies that pulled fishing nets out of the ocean, chopped them into tiny pieces and then used them to make new materials, were small businesses. They were doing the right thing even before the world knew it wanted their products. Today they are not only in the business of sustainability, they are big businesses that are looking very sustainable.
