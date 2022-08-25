If you view it from above, then there’s a clear link to the design you might expect for a yacht, a gentle curve to the triangular shape that culminates in a beach deck stern. That’s really where any similarities end though, because it’s almost a full 90º line from the bow to the rear, giving the yacht the impression that it has risen out of the water like a submarine. Kazar describes it as an unknown object hovering above the horizon, as though it’s some sort of UFO, though there was nothing alien about his actual inspiration.
“My inspiration came from the Spartan warrior helmet (as seen in The 300 Spartans, King Leonadis’ helmet) which represents the strength, durability and, most importantly, the sleekness,” he told us. “All you need to do is stand in front of this yacht and look at it, you will simply see the inspiration right there on the bow with a touch of gold.”
Spartacus inspires megayacht vision
The Ono is a megayacht concept penned by yacht designer Aras Kazar that shows that yachts do not have to follow traditional design cues
Image: Supplied
We’ve covered just about every type of yacht here at Wanted, from basic sailing boats to vast luxury megayachts, but it’s often the ones that haven’t yet been built that grab our attention the most. These are the visionaries, the renderings that come from the minds of yacht designers that showcase their future ideas.
The Ono is just such a vision, penned by designer Aras Kazar. It’s hard to imagine it actually appearing in a marina near you any time soon, but then you look at the way design is progressing, from the Tecnomar Lamborghini power yacht to the Lürssen Alice. Is it so far fetched? Is it the stuff of movie heroes or villains, the yacht of science fiction or even just a concept, never to be built but just to show the inner workings of a designer’s mind.
Booming superyacht industry remains more than just afloat
Whatever it is, the Ono is striking. Rendered in darkness it looks like something that would cruise silently through the water in the dead of night, emerging only fleetingly as though coming from the dark side. Fear not, we’re not going to get into Star Wars puns here but it’s easy to see why we would. The Ono is unlike anything else with its dramatic dark lines, geometric shapes and an overall design that is as radical as it is plausible.
Kazar describes the 150m yacht as a floating villa, though again it’s not really a villa in any traditional sense. The idea is that it would be made from aluminium, fibreglass and use tempered glass throughout to turn the designer’s vision into a reality that is minimalistic, futuristic and sleek.
Image: Supplied
If you view it from above, then there’s a clear link to the design you might expect for a yacht, a gentle curve to the triangular shape that culminates in a beach deck stern. That’s really where any similarities end though, because it’s almost a full 90º line from the bow to the rear, giving the yacht the impression that it has risen out of the water like a submarine. Kazar describes it as an unknown object hovering above the horizon, as though it’s some sort of UFO, though there was nothing alien about his actual inspiration.
“My inspiration came from the Spartan warrior helmet (as seen in The 300 Spartans, King Leonadis’ helmet) which represents the strength, durability and, most importantly, the sleekness,” he told us. “All you need to do is stand in front of this yacht and look at it, you will simply see the inspiration right there on the bow with a touch of gold.”
Image: Supplied
What is very much an identifiable flying object is the helicopter that sits proudly on a helipad that protrudes from the roof. Look closely and you will see that the pad is cleverly integrated into a roof made mostly of solar panels, able to provide some of the power this huge yacht requires. Kazar hasn’t chosen any particular form of propulsion for the yacht yet, but he is adamant that it needs to feature power that is friendly to the environment.
“I always blend my design with nature,” he says. “I don't like anything that contrasts with nature but being one with nature. Beside the design elements, I always use natural sources to power the whole electricity of the yacht if not partially. We have to be smart now while designing any vessels to take advantage of the natural resources such as sun, wind and the ocean. By doing this, both nature and humans will benefit from it.”
Image: Supplied
Some of the power is needed to light up the screen of the cinema, placed to create one of the ultimate spaces to watch your favourite movie. Part of the side of the yacht can be folded down at the press of a button to reveal a seating space just above the water from which you have a clear view of the cinema screen.
Then there’s the pool that is integrated into the rear deck as a prominent feature within a vast leisure and entertaining area. Go beyond this through large glass doors and the concept provides three master suites and five guest rooms as well as cabin staff accommodation.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Should you wish to get out and play on the water, then there is plenty of space for toys such as jet skis, inflatables and anything else you need to help you and your friends unwind while anchored in some exotic paradise.
It’s all very futuristic and just a little Hollywood, but all it will take is someone with the vision to turn Ono into reality and it could well be lurking in the water near you.
You might also like...
Jewels set to sail into Monaco
Sailing into the skies
Yachts power into the future, and that may well involve nuclear and sails