At the touch of a button, the three-sided display on the dashboard rotates from a veneer panel to a modern 12.3-inch touchscreen to a traditional panel with three analogue dials showing outside air temperature, a stopwatch, and a compass. Very James Bond.

There are no machine guns or ejector seats, but the Bentley Continental GT Speed does have a debonair charm — and enough technology to impress a certain fictional secret agent. Not to mention that it lives up to its Speed moniker: the big grand tourer romps to 335km/h courtesy of its W12 twin-turbo 6l engine.

The most powerful incarnation of Bentley’s 12-cylinder engine delivers 485kW of power and a staggering 900Nm of torque through a quick and responsive eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, allowing the large coupé to cover the 0-100km/h sprint in less time than it takes to close the double-glazed electric windows — or 3.6 seconds, to be precise.