Now, at this point, you’re probably thinking this is all more Business Day than Wanted, but it tells a fascinating story of what the wealthy are spending their money on, a story closely tied to the pandemic and the global economic situation. And, yes, before you ask, there are some Russian-owned superyachts on the market, though a number are subject to seizure orders and so cannot be sold or used or possibly even maintained.

On the subject of Russians, they do have the second-highest number of superyachts over 40m. Who has the most? Not surprisingly, that’s the US, with 23% of the global fleet. Russia is actually quite far behind at 9%, followed by the UK and Greece, whose owners both have 6% of the fleet.

We’re in real danger of being all about the stats here, but how’s this for a conversation starter this weekend: despite all the sanctions against Russia, 13% of all the big yachts being built now are for Russian clients, though whether they will be able to crack a bottle of champagne on the bow when the vessel is completed remains to be seen.