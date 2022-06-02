Coachbuilding has always represented the ultimate in automotive luxury. Back in the 1920s it was commonplace for the wealthy to order a chassis and engine and then hand it over to a coachbuilder who would create their ideal and usually unique car.

While the art died out somewhat in the 1950s, there have been many unique models created in more recent times, from Bentley state limousines for the Queen to bespoke Rolls-Royces and even one-off supercars from Ferrari.

A few years ago, Rolls-Royce decided to return to the era of genuine coachbuilding with creations like its Sweptail and a series of Boat Tail models, the first of which was unveiled in 2021. Now it has shown the second of what could be up to five Boat Tail versions, and Wanted was there as the covers came off.