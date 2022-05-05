Private jets provide a luxurious view from above, yachts the feeling of luxury on the water, but what if you could have both? We aren’t talking about seaplanes either, but a proper luxury yacht that is attached to an airship. It’s the kind of thing that inspired designs such as the flying boat of Francesco Lana de Terzi in 1670, but is it really plausible?

The appropriately named AirYacht company is hoping that could all change with the reveal of a fascinating concept that features a 52m yacht that hangs beneath a 200m-long airship. It’s not like the lounge beneath the usual airship either, this is a proper yacht that can accommodate up to 12 guests in complete luxury.

Designed by Franck Darnet Design in France, the yacht itself is three decks high and has 750m2 of indoor space with all the luxury you expect in a yacht. There are five guest suites plus an owner’s master suite, a dining area, bar, lounge and of course decks to enjoy sundowners. It even has a sauna, gym, helipad and a swimming pool. Not only that but it has garaging, not just for water toys but for cars too.