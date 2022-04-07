You’ve decided you want a luxury yacht and you’re going to sail around the world stopping at all the best places and generally, having the best time. The only problem is that you will have to keep stopping for fuel, which is a real irritation. Well it seems like a solution is coming and it’s not sails, although bear with us because using the wind to cross the Atlantic could make a comeback.

No, we’re talking about installing a small nuclear reactor beneath your master suite. You’ll be forgiven for thinking that sounds a little scary — a bit nuclear submarine and frankly not something you really want to do — but then think about it some more. Atomic reactors have become more compact and they are one of the cleanest and most efficient forms of energy available. There’s no external radiation, no waste and here’s the big thing: an atomic reactor could allow a vessel to travel to sail without servicing or refuelling for 40 years. Come to think of it, can you get an atomic reactor small enough to go in our cars?

It’s all the view of Ivan Salas Jefferson, a naval architect who created Iddes Yachts n Mallorca and who has spent years designing and overseeing the build of some of the best luxury yachts. He has always had a passion for propulsion systems too and his biggest project to date is the Earth 300.