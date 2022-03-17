A 1995 McLaren F1 fetched a whopping $20 465 000 (R312-million) at August’s Pebble Beach Auctions in Carmel, California — well above its $15-million estimate. This made it the most expensive classic car to go under the hammer in 2021.

Designed by South African-born Gordon Murray, the V12-powered three-seater is considered one of the greatest sports cars of the 20th century. Only 106 were built. The second-highest classic-car price achieved last year was $10 840 000 (R165-million) for a 1959 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider Competizione at the same auction. They were among 10 motorised rarities that sold for more than $6-million (R91-million) in 2021 (interestingly, five of these were Ferraris), as well-heeled motor enthusiasts and investors flocked back to hyper-priced collector cars after a brief pause in early 2020 owing to Covid-19.

Rare and pristine cars remain sought-after and appreciate in value over time, like high-end artworks and other so-called assets of passion. Apart from condition and rarity, provenance, or a vehicle’s story, can boost value a great deal — and the more famous its previous owner, the more it is worth. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton’s 2010 McLaren Formula 1 racing car sold for £4.73-million (R100- million) at an RM Sotheby’s auction at last year’s British F1 Grand Prix at Silverstone.