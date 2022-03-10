The Dubai International Boat Show is taking place in March and while we suspect the big discussions will be focused on the seizure of superyachts belonging to Russian oligarchs, there will still be plenty of optimism for an industry that is thriving right now.

Shipyards around the world are struggling to keep up with demand as their order books continue to swell, but at the same time, everyone from the yards to interior designers are enjoying the return of the big boat shows. They are also getting involved in more conversations regarding environmental concerns, from the materials used to the form of propulsion. It’s all still about the very best in luxury, but it’s luxury with more of a conscience.

This is not really something Dubai is well known for, yet a number of eco-friendly manufacturers are using the show to get people excited about the future on the water. These include the beautiful and very traditional-looking Faro Boats from Portugal. Looking like a modern take on the traditional wooden or Fibreglass river boat, these pleasure cruisers run on electric power and you can even have one with its own solar-powered docking station, essentially a garage on the water where the boat can charge up.