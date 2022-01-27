The motoring world is full of awards; this and that car of the year competition, trophies for best family car, best sports car, best interior and so on. Then there are the awards from the Festival Automobile International. It you haven't heard of it that’s probably because its the result of deliberation by some of the best minds in the world of design, art and culture, rather than marketing.

The awards were instituted by French architect Jean-Michel Wilmotte, who has worked on projects ranging from Montblanc stores to the Incheon International Airport in Seoul. He pulled in designers, artists and even names from the world of motorsport to create a jury that looks not just at the cars, but also at the idea of the car as art.

That is why there are awards for beautiful cars, but also for the best advertising film, the best young designer and the most beautiful automotive book. The awards go way beyond how a car drives, to include how it is designed, how it is portrayed and how it makes use of technology.