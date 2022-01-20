Sustainability is high on the agenda for many of us at the moment, whether it’s how we live our own lives, how we operate our businesses or what we expect from our councils and governments. The marine leisure industry has often been criticised for a lack of sustainability, but many of the yacht designers and builders, as well as the clients who commission them, are looking for long-term, sustainable solutions both in the manufacture of their yachts and the way they operate.

Go back 10-20 years and yacht companies such as Azimut were already using environmentally friendly paints, wood sourced from sustainable forests and designs that aimed to reduce the amount of materials required. Fast forward to today and the sense of urgency around the topic has moved on dramatically, but so too has the technology and the desire to make fundamental changes.

One of the yacht companies that is promising to deliver more on sustainability is Oceanco, which has created its Oceanco NXT strategy towards zero impact. It’s working extensively with Italian design house Pininfarina, a company that is more well known for creating great car designs for Ferrari and others. Its chair, Paolo Pininfarina, believes that being more environmentally conscious is the responsibility of all involved in the creation and operation of a yacht, including the designers.