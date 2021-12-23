CAR | ELECTRIC MUSTANG BY CHARGE CARS, FROM £300 000

Here’s the thing — technically, you can’t buy an electric Ford Mustang by Charge Cars in South Africa yet and, since only 499 will be built, you may never be able to do so, but the thing about a wish list is that it’s a wish list and money is no object, so you make a plan. We thought about putting the Bentley Continental GT Speed, Ferrari Roma, or even the Zenvo TSR-S at the top of the list, but just look at that Mustang. It’s dark, sinister, and predatory, as though a car from the future has come back to scare us. Ok, it hasn’t, but you get the idea. It is, however, a brand-new, original Mustang body shell on an Arrival electric-vehicle platform with design and tech by clever people who used to work for McLaren and Jaguar Land Rover. Plus, it’s electric with 400kW and 1 520Nm of torque. Not only is this the coolest car on the planet right now, it’s also good for the planet.