The world is moving towards electrification and while the focus might be on electric vehicles for our roads there is plenty of innovation happening on the water too.

Batteries like those in the latest BMW iX or Audi E-tron are ideal for small pleasure craft to glide along rivers or stay close to the ocean shore off Camps Bay or Ballito, but if you want to go further afield, say 1,600km perhaps, then many see hydrogen as the answer.

That’s certainly the case at Lürssen, the German yacht builder which earlier this year announced it was developing hydrogen fuel cell technology for its super and mega yachts. It’s not alone. Many parts of the industry are looking at this solution, for everything from commercial vessels to cruise ships, but ever since it built the first motorboat with Gottlieb Daimler in 1886, Lürssen has been at the forefront of innovation.

Despite its history, the yacht builder is most famous for creating some of the largest and most extravagant yachts. Its client list is a who’s who of the world’s rich and famous and its yachts are often seen at major events around the globe.