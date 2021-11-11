And then I came across the dream helmet. The Skully AR-1, billed as The World’s Smartest Motorcycle Helmet: heads-up display; situational awareness with ultra-wide angle rear view camera, GPS navigation and high-speed microprocessor; connectivity, with Bluetooth and internet via phone; and intelligent sound, with integrated audio, hands-free calling and music streaming capacity. They were running a campaign on Indiegogo, raised funding and then, all of a sudden, declared bankruptcy, allegedly for mismanagement of funds.

While I am not a fan of being accessible on the bike — I like not having to answer calls when riding — I do like some of the other things, especially being able to see what is happening behind me without having to turn around constantly, checking mirrors, trying catch what’s going on in the blind spots. Fortunately, Skully’s demise wasn’t the demise of smart helmets, with a growing number of brands incorporating a variety of technology into their lids.

It’s getting to the point where it is hard to decide, and one would probably need some lottery money to purchase but the wish list is growing, including:

CrossHelmet X1

The X1 has a dual monitor heads-up display (HUD) system where information like navigation, weather and time can be displayed without your having to take your eyes off the road. It has a wide-angle camera mounted on the back to show what’s happening behind you; adjustable CrossSound Control to equalise and reduce noise; a touch panel in the left earpiece that enables you to tap or swipe to control things like music and calls; and it connects to your smartphone to access Siri or OK Google and, with these, control music, calls and navigation. It is said to have an operational time of four to six hours before needing to be charged and its mobile app is for both Android and iOS.