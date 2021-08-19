It’s difficult to use the word normal when talking superyachts, but then you realise that, like most things, it’s all relative — one person’s normal can be something most of us will only be able to dream about. So saying that life is returning to normal because both the Cannes Yachting Festival and the Monaco Yacht Show are about to take place, will make sense to some.

Monaco will host the world premiere of no less than 36 new super- or megayachts, ranging in length from 22 metres to 95 metres. This will include the impressive 94-metre Viva, built in the Netherlands by the Feadship shipyard. It’s one of a new breed featuring a hybrid propulsion system, as the maritime industry switches to more environmentally friendly ways of getting around.

It won’t be the largest yacht on display — that accolade goes to the Kismet, which is a metre longer. Size counts in the yacht game. It’s not a new yacht though, having been built in 2014 by the Lürssen shipyard but it is for sale. How much for a pre-owned megayacht? This one’s $169m or R2.5bn, if you like.