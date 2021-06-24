We’re all used to limited editions, especially when it comes to cars. They’re usually just a marketing trick to sell the last of a model, with a few extras tacked on, a badge and some special pricing. Sometimes they celebrate something, such as a partnership with a brand or a sport, and sometimes they are just a way to make a lot of money to fund other things.

We will probably see more of them as carmakers produce one last hurrah after another ahead of the switch to electric or hydrogen vehicles.

The new Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition certainly isn’t a limited edition. Yes, calling it the F1 Edition and making it available in Aston Martin Racing Green is a marketing trick, but it also celebrates the brand's recent return to Formula 1 and its role as the supplier of the safety car, along with Mercedes-AMG.