Not surprisingly, it hasn’t been a year for new yacht launches. We can probably count on one hand the number of significant new models that have come out, but now the industry is starting to manoeuvre out of the dock it has been in and take to the water once again.

Unfortunately for us, that doesn’t mean being able to physically climb aboard a new yacht just yet, but we’re all used to online meetings and reveals, and the yacht industry is no different. So it was that we found ourselves glued to the laptop for the reveal of the new Azimut Trideck, the first three-deck yacht from the brand, which curiously seems to have four decks to it.

It’s an impressive looking thing, with exterior designer Alberto Mancini telling us that it has a “horizontal architecture to create the megayacht look”. That may be true, but what we really want to know is why it’s a Trideck when it has four. Well, Federico Lantero, product marketing director for Azimut Benetti Group, says it’s more of a Trideck+1 because there are cascading decks with an additional sun deck on top. It’s almost like a mezzanine balcony then, rather than a full deck. We think we get it.